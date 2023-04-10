There were a lot of aspects of UL softball’s weekend sweep of South Alabama that should excite Ragin’ Cajun fans.
The pitching continued to be strong, the defense was solid and the hitting flourished as well to vault the club took into sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt standings at 30-10 and 11-1.
But as thrilled as coach Gerry Glasco was to detail all those highlights in his weekly news conference, it wasn’t the best thing he saw all weekend.
That distinction belonged to sophomore shortstop Maddie Hayden.
Early in Sunday’s 2-0 win over South Alabama, an accident led to a thrown ball hitting Hayden in the face, busting her lip with plenty of blood.
Despite the obvious need to leave the field, Hayden wanted no part of it.
“My favorite part of the weekend was the trainer (Brittany Frederick) trying to take her off the field, and her fighting to stay on the field,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns play at Baylor at 6 p.m. Tuesday. “Great trainer taking care of her player — she had to come out, she was hurt — but to see your player fight to stay on the field and jerking herself away from the trainer, that’s an athlete I want to coach.”
Infielder Kylei Griffin replaced Hayden at shortstop and contributed a solo homer and a walk to the Cajuns' win, but as soon as Hayden was good to go, Glasco put her back on the field.
“That was my highlight of the weekend,” he added. “In a day and age when players are pulling themselves out for a hamstring strain for two and a half months, and we’ve got a kid that’s got blood coming down her face and her lip’s shredded — it was bad — and our trainer rightfully knew she had to come out of the game. Her fighting to stay on the field, that’s an impression I won’t forget any time soon. I love that.”
Shortly after that incident was another big highlight of the weekend when sophomore right-hander Sam Landry replaced starter Meghan Schorman and escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam to help keep the shutout intact.
“Those are the moments that we’re seeing out of her now that we didn’t see sometimes when we wanted to early in her career,” Glasco said. “No doubt, she’s settling in. There’s more calmness is what I see. I see a pitcher out in the circle knowing that we believe in her and knowing she can get herself out of the jams and pitching with calmness.”
In Landry’s last four appearances, she’s 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA, giving up only two runs on nine hits with 17 strikeouts in 19 innings.
“She’s been really good,” Glasco said. “I’m so proud of her and what she’s done over the last two weeks.”
The other strong performers last week were Karly Heath and Laney Credeur. Heath hit .583 with four homers, while Credeur hit an incredible .750 with three bombs.
In only 49 at-bats, Credeur is now hitting .510 with five homers, 16 RBIs, an .898 slugging percentage and a .547 on-base.
Heath is batting .384 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and an .802 slugging with nine walks and eight strikeouts.
“When you’ve got more home runs than you have strikeouts and you’ve got that kind of speed that when you do get on the bases, you can make teams pay, she’s an elite player,” Glasco said of Heath. “She’s one of the most talented players in the country. I just look forward to watching the last of her final year of college baseball. She’s a dangerous athlete right now.”
The Cajuns begin a huge five-game week against Texas clubs starting with a trip to Waco, Texas to face Baylor on Tuesday — followed by a road trip to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M on Wednesday before coming back home to host Texas State over the weekend.
UL currently has a 10 RPI, while Baylor is 19, Texas A&M 23 and Texas State 39.
“This is a huge week,” Glasco said. “This is a tough road trip with some really quality opponents.
“We’ll go over there and play our best ball. We can win and we can lose, but if we play our very best ball, we’ll come out of this week with some wins that we’re proud of and that we can hang our hat on. Then we’ll see.”