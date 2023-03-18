Two of the biggest losses from last year’s UL football team were cornerback Eric Garror and safety Bralen Trahan.
While their experience will be hard to replace, neither returning safety Tyrone Lewis or defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan are expecting a big dropoff.
“This year, guys are more vocal,” Lewis said. “More guys are stepping up trying to be a leader.”
For Lewis, it’s about paying attention to detail.
“Really taking notes,” Lewis said. “Even though it’s something I already know, I’m still going to take notes like I don’t know it and it’s my first time learning it.
“I want to be a good listener and really coach up the young guys if they’re doing something I know they’re not supposed to be doing … like something in their technique that they’re doing wrong.”
The secondary might have more on its plate in the fall.
“I feel like we can play more man coverage this year. Last year, we really weren’t in man that much,” Lewis said. “We have more guys with range this year that can play man. It’s really exciting to be able to see this year.”
Morgan said playing more man-to-man is more about the whole defense than just looking at the secondary’s depth chart.
“When you get younger up front, you have to be able to do more in the back end,” Morgan said. “You can’t try to be exotic at the D-line and try to be exotic in the back end. That doesn’t really. work.
“Now, I feel like we’ve got to be able to do more stuff in the back end, in the secondary, where a lot of these guys are coming back and had a role and don’t ask the guys up front to do so much.”
Ohonba a year later
When veteran offensive lineman James Ohonba transferred to UL from Michigan State last year, he had a lot to learn as he jumped into an offensive line loaded with injuries and inexperience.
Fast forward a year, Ohonba has certainly fit in and is now among the group’s leaders.
“I’m a lot more comfortable than when I first got here,” Ohonba said. “I’m loving it and learning more and more by the day. I’m having a good time here. It’s been a year since I’ve been here, so I kind of found my little niche within the group, which is cool.
“As long it keeps the boat moving forward, we’re in a good spot, which we are. Everything’s good.”
The unit is deeper and perhaps younger this season. With UL being his fourth new playbook to learn, Ohonba’s experience is invaluable.
“I love to tutor and help the young guys,” he said. “I always like to give back. I was just like them before, young and naïve.
“I always tell them, ‘Don’t get mad because I’m saying something to you. I’m almost saying it because I care about you.’ ”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux remains glad they added Ohonba last season.
“He’s smart, he communicates really well and he’s got a maturity about him,” Desormeaux said. “He makes us better having him. He did last year. I tell him that every day that I’m glad he’s here. Last year, he provided depth in an area we needed it and this year I don’t think it’s going to be any different.”
DL questions
Perhaps the biggest question mark entering the spring practice session for the Cajuns is at defensive line.
It remains a work in progress.
“The ones who have played — Nijel (McGriff), Sonny (Hazard), Mason (Narcisse), Marcus Wiser — those guys show up,” Desormeaux said. “They make plays. Guys like Antoine Baylis and Kadarius Miller, they have the ability to do it. They’re just figuring it out — what alignment to be in, what gap to go to, who they’re striking. There’s a lot of things that go into it.”
Desormeaux recalled how little Wiser was in the picture last spring, but then he burst onto the scene during the season before his NCAA suspension.
With expected starter Jordan Lawson out for the spring, some other players are getting more reps.
“I think it helps the development of some of those other guys a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “You hear a lot of talk and a lot of communication about how we’re going to do it. Guys are getting coached every day, so I have no doubt we’ll be able to get them to play really good football for us.”