From the spring a year ago until the middle of the season, the offensive line was the biggest question mark for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
As the program finishes up the spring season this year, UL’s coaching staff wouldn’t be shocked if it’s the strength of the Cajuns this fall.
“It’s a lot of fun, man,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That group, they’ve got some chemistry now. You’ve got a bunch of guys with 2s now . There’s just a lot of really good competition out there, which is something we just lacked last year.
“Last year, we were trying to find seven healthy bodies that knew the offense that could go out there and go function. Now it’s about finding the 10 best that you know you can roll out there and go play with. It’s a much better situation.”
No one is more relieved at the transformation more than offensive line coach Jeff Norrid.
“I knew last year, we were going to have to go through some growing pains,” Norrid said. “We had to have some guys play some significant reps that really weren’t ready at the time.
“It’s definitely going to pay off this year.”
It was a combination of youth, injuries and unexpected attrition. These days, all signs point to the growing pains are over.
“If you look back to where we were last year to where we are now, it’s night and day different,” Norrid said. “Even our bowl game against Houston, there’s been a steady progression with the whole room.
“I’m really excited how we’re going to keep progressing into fall camp. We’ve got a lot of good things happening upfront.”
The anchor spots are on the left side where Nathan Thomas (6-5, 328) at tackle and AJ Gillie (6-2, 321) at guard are expected to start as redshirt juniors.
At center, Landon Burton (6-3, 298) has impressed, but starting guard Jax Harrington is theoretically an option there as well.
The right side is there the remaining questions are. The difference is there are multiple options for those spots. It’s just a matter of figuring out the best way to make the puzzle pieces fit.
George Jackson (6-4, 314) got snaps at guard last season and has played a lot of right tackle during the spring. Harrington (6-4, 323) was the right guard most of last season. Redshirt senior James Ohonba (6-3, 311) is an option at guard and tackle.
Also in the mix are redshirt sophomore Quinton Williams (6-3, 302) and redshirt junior King McGowen (6-5, 309) at tackle and redshirt freshman Kaden Moreau (6-3, 299) at guard.
“We really need someone to take the right tackle position more than anything,” Desormeaux said. “That’s George, that’s Quinton, that’s King. Those are the three that are most ready there. We’re rotating and letting them battle.”
Those decisions won’t likely be made until August. The point is there are quality options that didn’t exist a year ago.
The most unexpected contender has been Williams.
“He has overall been the biggest surprise for us this spring,” Norrid said of Williams. “He’s more physical and with this consistency and production, I’ve been able to play him on the left side, so he’s developed some versatility for us. He has everybody on this staff really excited about how far he’s come in such a short time.”
McGowen missed all of last season with an injury.
“He’s really bounced back,” Norrid said of McGowen said. “He was able to compete at a high level since day one in the spring. I’ve been impressed with how he’s consistently gotten better not only as a run blocker but as a pass blocker also.”
Jackson was forced to play more guard last season for injury reasons, but has been able to focus more on tackle this spring.
“He’s really done a great job with his physical development,” Norrid said of Jackson. “He’s gotten a lot stronger.”
For Moreau, learning the play book quickly got his foot in the door right away.
“Kaden is always had great movements,” Norrid said. “That’s why we signed him. He’s gotten a lot stronger. His physical development has been great.
“He learned the system … he knows it. He’s a really smart guy. He processes things very quickly. When he goes out on the field, I know he knows what to do. He’s going to block the right guy and make the right call.”