UL baseball coach Matt Deggs thought it was just time … or rather past time.
The addition of former UL All-American pitcher Gunner Leger to his staff as the team’s coordinator of pitching and analytics last week was more than just a luxury.
“We were behind the curve in that area,” Deggs said. “You need somebody who knows what’s going on with all the new technology.”
It was a necessity if the Ragin’ Cajuns are going to keep up with the elite programs around the country.
“Honestly, calling a spade a spade, we’re behind everyone we’re playing in the postseason in terms of analytics and technology,” UL pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux said. “We’re way behind in those aspects and we’ve got to fix that.”
The program already possessed some of the technology available to compete in that new phase of the college game. The addition of Leger gives the Cajuns someone to decipher and utilize all of the new information.
“It’s about understanding it all and being able to organize it and get into a situation where you can implement it,” said Leger, who is the program’s all-time leader in starts, innings, wins and strikeouts. “It’s where the game is at, and it’s kind of an adapt-or-die standpoint.
"There’s so much that can go into it that if there’s not someone there to help you understand it or ID what’s important and not important for whatever situation you’re in, it almost becomes a hinderance. It can be too much. You just have to be careful with how you use it, because it can be a bad thing.”
Leger pitched under legendary UL coach Tony Robichaux. He doesn't believe this move is in conflict with his former coach’s “old-school water hose” approach to the game.
“Unfortunately he’s no longer with us, because he was on his way at the end of my career to start to dabble in some of this stuff and realize we have to adapt because the game is adapting,” Leger said of Robichaux. “He was starting to see the other side of the coin. He was headed down that path.
“My goal is to assist the current pitching staff in this new direction.”
Leger said much of the information that analytics produce will support Robichaux’s instincts.
“Yes, coach Robe was old school,” Leger said. “He had his ways and he trusted them. We stuck to them because they worked. When he was here, we had a long, long history of being some of the top pitching staffs in the country.
“In reality, he was doing this stuff just with his eyes … the man saw a lot of baseball. He had a very forward-thinking mind when it came to pitching. He was ahead of his time for a long time.”
Now the Cajuns hope to get ahead of the curve.
“Yes, it helps you learn how to pitch to people,” Thibodeaux said. “But also, if someone’s slider is getting hit and it’s a good pitch and you don’t understand why it’s getting hit, it could come from where his hand is releasing the baseball; it could come from a lower hand slot — he may be throwing his fastball from a different slot than his slider, so it’s easier to see the slider.”
The benefits range from scouting the opposition to diagnosing where and how UL’s pitchers are falling short.
“When you combine all of this, you can help develop a pitcher,” Thibodeaux said. “You can take him from being an average pitcher to being above average or having a lights-out year.
“But you’ll never know unless you can break it down with these numbers.”
Leger essentially breaks the new strategy into categories, or buckets.
“The elite pitching staffs in the country are operating with three buckets,” said Leger, referring to the areas of bio-mechanics, analytics and the art of pitching.
“I just call that (third) one the Robe bucket,” Leger said. “When I was here, we had all of our water in that bucket and we were really good at it year in and year out. He was starting to kind of put some water into those first two buckets — starting to kind of feel that out.
“Now, you basically just have to decide how much water to put in each bucket.”
As sold on it as he is, Leger said he’s more on the conservative side of his new venture.
“In the next five to seven years, I think it’ll probably reach a balance point, back to more of the old-school way a little bit,” Leger said. “At the end of the day, it’s still baseball and you have to execute pitches and have to do the old-school stuff really well.”
Thibodeaux said another benefit of Leger's addition is recruiting. It starts with the example Leger represents as a former UL pitcher.
“My biggest respect for coaching here is the amount of love and passion former players have for this place,” Thibodeaux said. “So to have someone who was an All-American here and is passionate about the place that he played at, this is the big time for them. I like that and you can share that with recruits.”
Then there’s the expectations of the recruits when visiting.
“Players, it does matter to a 22-year-old in 2023,” Thibodeaux added. “They want this, they grew up with this, they see this. If you can have someone that in your program who is familiar with your program and wants to see your program succeed, it’s a tremendous boost.”