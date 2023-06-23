When UL’s most recent men’s basketball signee Hosana Kitenge plays his first home for the Ragin’ Cajuns, it won’t be his first game in the Cajundome.
That took place back on March 3, 2020 when Kitenge was a true freshman in a Coastal Carolina uniform.
For the record, the 6-foot-8 forward scored six points with four rebounds in 13 minutes of play in that game, which UL won 108-101.
Three years and three programs later, the Republic of Congo native can’t wait for his Cajundome return.
“I’m so excited to get there,” said Kitenge, who grew up in Crawley, England until going to Coastal Carolina in 2019.
A lot has happened to Kitenge since that final regular season game his freshman season. His next year was cut short by COVID and he transferred to Howard Junior College in Texas.
There he suffered a ruptured patella and missed the entire season.
“The injury was probably the darkest time I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Kitenge said. “You go through a lot mentally and physically. It was difficult as a whole not being able to play basketball and not being able to walk for a few months.”
But he refused to let the injury derail his basketball dreams.
“Just anything I do, I’m a firm believer in staying solid and good things happen to good people,” he explained. “I never once blamed anybody else. I never once felt like I was being targeted or picked on. I just carried on.
“I’m a big believer in God also, so I know how that goes. I know God is just putting trials on me to come back stronger.”
Kitenge did just that last season at Three Rivers Community College in Missouri, where he averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. He scored in double figures 20 times and had double-digit rebounds 10 times.
“I just knew I loved the game of basketball and I just knew if I had the opportunity to play again, I’d play every game like it was my last,” he exclaimed.
Three Rivers coach Brian Bess said he’d best describe Kitenge’s game to that of Nikola Jokic – obviously not in terms of the caliber of player but rather the style of play.
“He’s similar to the Joker … how about that for a comparison?” Bess laughed. “What I mean by that is that he’s a really skilled player. He can really pass the ball and really knows the game well. He just executes so well … just a really skilled big.
“He’s a fourth-year juco guy, so you don’t see that very often.”
Unlike most players who enter the Sun Belt Conference, Kitenge knows exactly what he’s getting into after two seasons at Coastal.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a situation that I plan to take full advantage of,” he said. “My experience on and off the court and my experience in and outside the conference will allow me to bring experience and maturity to an already great team, an already winning culture.
“I’m really excited about the position I’m in and hopefully I’m able to play my best and deliver up to the expectation of the coaching staff.”
With Jordan Brown now in the portal and Terence Lewis out of eligibility, Kitenge’s inside scoring ability and leadership will be needed.
“He shoots it well from the elbow, 15 feet and in,” Bess said.
“He played for Cliff Ellis (at Coastal), so he’s really strong on ball screens. Again, he’s just a really smart player.”
If things go as planned, Kitenge is expecting to surprise the other teams in the league when he hits the floor at UL.
“I work on my game, I worked on myself and I worked on my mental game,” he said. “I love the game of basketball. I study it every day. Hopefully I step into a bigger role. I was hidden at points at Coastal.
“If I’m able to come in and play good minutes, I’m sure that even the people at Coastal Carolina may be shocked and surprised at how well I can be in a situation that allows me to be myself.”
That was Brown’s mindset when he arrived at UL and that worked wonders. Like Brown, though, Bess said Kitenge does have his struggles at the free throw line at time. He shot 62% at Three Rivers last season.
“I think that’s what attracted them (UL coaches) to me,” Kitenge said. “I’m unique in my own sense. I play my own brand of basketball. I love to win. I’m obsessed with the game of basketball.
“Being able to come into a situation where the coaching staff already trusts me and set out a plan for me – they expect me to come in there and be a Swiss Army type guy – yeah, that’s just me being myself and bringing my energy to the Ragin’ Cajuns.”