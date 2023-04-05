The UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team wraps up its spring football session with the annual Vermilion and White game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cajun Field.
It’s the 15th and final session of the spring open to the public as a teaser to what could be expected in the fall season.
“I’m proud of the spring we’ve had,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We’ve got a really good group of kids. They understand what’s in front of us and they understand what we want to do.
“The work is the work and the success that you want to have dictates the amount of work that you have to do.”
In addition to the players who have been out for most or the entire spring, defensive tackle Sonny Hazard (ankle), linebacker Jasper Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Keyon Martin (hamstring) won’t be available.
With only redshirt freshman Zeon Chriss as the only quarterback available throughout the spring, it won’t be a game-like scrimmage. The format will include: 1-on-1 pass rush session, 1-on-1 receivers vs. secondary, a red zone lockout period, special teams competition, a 1s-vs. 2s team period and then each team will run a two-minute drill to close out the event.
Points will be awards during each sessions. If still ties, the overtime period will be alternate two-point conversion plays.
The winning team will be served chicken, ribs, grits and dessert from Zea’s Rotisserie and Bar, while the losing team gets red beans and rice with no sausage.
Here are five areas for fans to pay close attention to Thursday:
Quarterback
For the record, Ben Wooldridge (knee surgery) and Chandler Fields (appendicitis) have been throwing passes recently in drills, but can’t have any contact.
So Chriss has gotten every meaningful rep throughout the season. “I think he started great, had two practices in the middle that weren’t to the standard he wants to play at and then really I was proud, you got to see him respond,” Desormeaux said of his spring. “He bounced back and finished really strong.
“So I’m really pleased with the steps Zeon has taken. He’s really learned the pass protections to the point where now he can go out there and he’s really comfortable with it.”
Running Backs
With Chris Smith gone, the two most likely new leaders in the running back room are redshirt sophomore Dre’lyn Washington and redshirt freshman Zylan Perry.
“Dre’lyn has really stepped up his game,” UL running backs coach Matt Bergeron said. “His understand of the offense. He’s had an exceptional spring. I’m very excited about him. He’s running the ball well, his pass protection has been good and he’s had a very good spring.
“His changed his approach, wanting to be the guy. You can kind of see the mental switch that went off in his mind. He’s made tremendous progress.”
Perry has successfully made the transition from quarterback at Franklin High to running back.
“He really has a good grasp of pressing blocks and understanding the read keys,” Bergeron said. “Zylan’s a very smart player, so he’s caught on to the offense very quickly. I’m excited to see what his future is.
“I think he could have a significant role if he continues to progress.”
Wide receivers
Desormeaux said Tuesday that the wide receiver depth chart is probably “the muddiest” of all the positions.
Jacob Bernard and Peter LeBlanc are loaded with experience and Lance LeGendre exudes talent, but there’s nothing but question marks after that trio.
Redshirt freshman Charles Robertson is one to keep an eye on.
“He’ll be right in the middle of it,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “He’s a long, more physical version of the guys that got out of here. I’m excited about Charles. He’s over 6-foot, almost a 190 pounds. He’s tough as heck and he can really run. He’ll contribute on special teams and he’ll be a valuable player for us on the offensive side as well.”
Also, Leger said Rob Williams “might be the toughest cover we have out here right now.”
Secondary
With Eric Garror and Bralen Trahan no longer around, the pressure will be on the new starters on the defensive backfield to perform.
Redshirt junior cornerback Amir McDaniel likes what he’s seen so far.
“All the DBs came together and as a whole, we’ve been better with communication and getting the calls and checks down,” McDaniel said. “We were more fluent in the back. We’re seeing the same things at the same time. We’re talking about it in the meeting room before we get to practice instead of trying to figure it out at practice.”
High school quarterback Jalen Clark is now at safety and he’s turned heads this spring, along with Courtline Flowers and Tyree Skipper.
Pass rush
This is actually a two-way focus.
The second “muddiest” position may be the defensive line.
So new starters like Mason Narcisse and newcomers like Antoine Baylis and Kadarius Miller will need to progress quickly.
Then there’s the offensive line. A year ago, it was the biggest question mark on the team. One year later, it might be the team’s biggest strength.
“Watching them go out there and function and it just doesn’t look like the same group,” Desormeaux said.