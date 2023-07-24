Year two of the 14-team Sun Belt Conference begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel surprisingly with even more reason for excitement than a year ago.
For some that might not seem possible coming off the previous offseason when the Sun Belt was overflowing about future prospects after adding four new teams to the fold in Southern Miss, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion.
But being the first year, there were still some doubts on how it would play out. Well, it couldn’t have worked out much better.
James Madison went 6-2 in league play, Marshall beat Notre Dame and finished the season with a five-game winning streak and Southern Miss took a huge step back to its former glory.
Any lingering doubts about the future are gone. It’s on now.
On Monday, a mixture of the new blood’s impact and the old guard’s reemergence were highlighted when the league released its preseason poll and all-Sun Belt honors.
James Madison were picked to win the East Division with 78 total points, squeaking past Appalachian State with 75. Both the Dukes and the Mountaineers received four first-place votes.
Coastal Carolina was just behind with three first-place votes and 71 total points behind Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Grayson McCall.
Ironically, Preseason Defensive Player of the Year is Jason Henderson of Old Dominion, picked to finish lasts in the East Division after leading the nation in tackles last season.
UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns were picked to finish third in the West Division with four first-place points with Troy selected to repeat as division champions, followed by South Alabama.
Tight end Neal Johnson was UL’s only first-team all-Sun Belt pick after 25 receptions for 296 yards, while redshirt junior guard AJ Gillie was a second-team pick after grading out at 80% or higher in 11 games last season.
Overall, below are five factors to consider when analyzing the 2023 Sun Belt football season:
Quarterback picture
Neither of the two teams predicted to win division title in 2023 return their starting quarterbacks.
James Madison’s options to replace Todd Centeio (2,697 yards, 25 TDs, 5 ints.) include transfers Jordan McCloud from Arizona and Brett Griffis from Wake Forest.
Meanwhile, Troy lost quarterback Gunnar Watson (2,818 yds, 14 TDs, 12 ints.), but it was the defense that propelled the Trojans to a title season. Will Crowder – a West Virginia quarterback – figures to be the starter.
The two teams right behind Troy in the West, though, are seasoned at quarterback in South Alabama’s second-teamer Carter Bradley (3,334 yds, 28 TDs, 12 ints.) and UL’s trio of Ben Wooldridge, Chandler Fields and Zeon Chriss.
Overall, nine of the 14 teams will be starting a new quarterback this fall. The other two teams with returning starters are Marshall’s Cam Fancher and Georgia State’s Darren Grainger.
Ground and pound
In the era of 7-on-7 football, the Sun Belt teams haven’t exactly adopted the new wave.
James Madison was No. 5 nationally in run defense last season. The Dukes outrushed their opponents 2,054-882 on the season. Marshall was No. 7 nationally in total defense and No. 6 in scoring defense.
Troy had the league’s No. 2 overall defense and South Alabama’s resurgence was largely because of LaDamian Webb’s 1,665 rushing yards and outrushing its opposition by over 800 yards.
On the other hand, the Cajuns had dominated the West Division behind a powerful rushing attack and slipped last season when UL only outrushed its opponents 1,844 to 1,841 by the slimmest of margins.
Schedules could be key
Predicting how the division races will settle come late November can be difficult. Perhaps a tiebreaker could be the schedule.
Take Troy, for example. The defending champion Trojans face a schedule that doesn’t include three of the top four teams in the East Division – Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina or Marshall – and games against East leader James Madison and West runner-up South Alabama are at home.
Likewise, projecting longtime Sun Belt powerhouse Appalachian State to return to the top after a 3-5 showing in league play last season could be based on tradition, but also the fact the Mountaineers don’t play the top three projected West teams in Troy, South Alabama or UL.
Proving it
Step one is doing it. The next step is being able to deliver an encore performance.
For different teams that means different things.
For instance, in Georgia Southern’s case that means coach Clay Helton was successful in transforming an old-school rushing program into a pass-happy attack in one season, but the quarterback is gone.
James Madison, Marshall and Southern Miss all enjoyed levels of success in year one in the Sun Belt last season. Now we’ll see how those teams adjust to the counterpunches the Sun Belt coaches provide after an offseason of scheming.
The hard way
Sometimes, teams can win more games than expected because of a lofty turnover margin.
That wasn’t the case last year in the Sun Belt when even the most successful teams struggled with turnovers.
James Madison (8-3, 6-2), Troy (12-2, 7-1) and Coastal Carolina (9-4, 6-2) all turned it over at least 20 times and Marshall (9-4, 5-3) did so 19 times. The Thunderin’ Herd only led the league by one with a plus-10 turnover ratio, despite a league-high 29 turnovers forced.
On the flip side, Appalachian State went 3-5 in the league with a plus-9 turnover margin, while Georgia State (4-8, 3-5) was fourth at plus-5. Arkansas State (3-9, 1-7), which had the fewest league wins, committed the fewest turnovers by far with only nine.
Tuesday's Lineup
(Media days to be aired live on espn-plus)
10 a.m. - Commissioner Keith Gill
10:30 a.m. - Troy
11 a.m. - Arkansas State
11:30 a.m. - ULM
1:30 p.m. - Texas State
2 p.m. - South Alabama
2:30 p.m. - Louisiana
3 p.m. - Southern Miss
Wednesday's Lineup
10:30 a.m. - Marshall
11 a.m. - Old Dominion
11:30 a.m. - Georgia Southern
1:30 p.m. - James Madison
2 p.m. - Appalachian State
2:30 p.m. - Georgia State
3 p.m. - Coastal Carolina