For the second straight day, the list of significant performers the UL Ragin' Cajuns will play without against the Houston Cougars in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport on Dec. 23 grew.
Sophomore wide receiver Dontae Fleming formally announced he's entering the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, senior linebacker Andre Jones made it public on Twitter that he's making himself eligible for the NFL Draft.
Also, UL's top offensive weapon in wide receiver Michael Jefferson opted out to prepare for an NFL career as well and senior defensive lineman Andre Landry was confirmed to be ineligible for the bowl game.
Fleming had 19 receptions for 181 yards and three scores this past season and collected 58 catches for 685 yards and six touchdowns in his three-year career with the Cajuns.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder from Varnado played defensive end in his first four seasons with the Cajuns. As a linebacker this season, he contributed 51 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
With Jones out, the Cajuns will lean harder on redshirt junior AJ Riley, as well as redshirt freshman Cameron Whitfield and Ja-Marian Peterson at linebacker.
Jefferson had 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Cajuns. With Jefferson not available, UL's offense will lean more on senior receiver John Stephens and redshirt sophomore Lance Legendre.
Landry had 11 tackles in 12 games this season. It was the most games he played in his career with the Cajuns.