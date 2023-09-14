1. Tackle in secondary
As it turned out, Old Dominion’s passing game was far more dangerous than anyone imagined, but it was a vertical passing game. UAB’s quarterback is completing 84.5% of his passes in a more horizontal attack. That means UL’s secondary needs to tackle in space and should be attacking more than chasing from behind.
2. It’s time for Perry
It appears Dre’lyn Washington won’t be available again this week. Jacob Kibodi filled in admirably at ODU, but he’s not a home-run hitter. The running game needs an explosive tough and redshirt freshman Zylan Perry is off to a slow start with 12 carries for 16 yards. It’s time for him to show off his skills.
3. Turnovers
It’s only two games, but one of the preseason fears is would the defense be able to keep forcing turnovers after losing so much experience. UL had 15 interceptions last season and none so far this year. It’s only been one fumble recovery through two weeks. Perhaps Mason Narcisse returning at defensive end will help the pass rush to that end.
4. Special teams upgrade
The offense struggled in the first game and the defense followed suit with a poor effort in last week’s game. While those two units find their identities, it sure would be helpful if their jobs weren’t made tougher by subpar special teams play. Coach Michael Desormeaux said he challenged the kicking game units to play more disciplined and more physical. Responding should help UL’s chances at 2-1.
PREDICTION
Cajuns 30, Blazers 27
Not surprised last week was a real challenge, just not that big of one. The loss puts a lot on Saturday’s trip to Alabama. UL’s defense should match up better with UAB’s style of passing and UAB’s defense looks vulnerable. If UL’s offense executes again, it should work. It just needs to finish drives with touchdowns and the special teams must answer the challenge after a poor week.