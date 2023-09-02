1. Running game promising
The numbers might not have been as consistent as the coaching staff wanted, but the Cajuns did rush for 223 yards and got the game started with a bang on Dre’lyn Washington’s 62-yard touchdown run. Down the road, the rushing attack will need to do a better job of running when the defense knows it’s coming, but it was a good start.
2. Defense was something
True, the Demons had a new starter at quarterback, but the UL defense was relentless throughout. The Cajuns limited Northwestern State to 12-of-28 passing, 2 of 19 on third downs and forced the Demons to punt a school-record 11 times. Defensive end Jordan Lawson had two sacks for the Cajuns.
3. Pass protection lacking
It was quarterback Ben Wooldridge’s first game back after suffering a knee injury last November, and he was constantly picking himself off the ground against Northwestern State. It wasn’t that the Demons posted many sacks, but constant pressure was a huge reason UL was only 14-of-32 passing.
4. Passing game woes
Better pass protection certainly would have helped, but that wasn’t the whole story. The connection between Wooldridge and his targets wasn’t smooth at all. This was supposed to be the beginning of a big season for tight end Neal Johnson, but he had only three receptions on 11 targets.