1. Running game promising
The numbers might not have been as consistent as the coaching staff wanted at times, but the Cajuns did rush for 223 yards and got the game started with a bang on Dre’lyn Washington’s 62-yard touchdown run. Down the road, the rushing attack will need to do a better job of running when the defense knows it’s coming, but it was a good start.
2. Defense was something
True, the Demons had a new starter at quarterback, but the Cajuns’ defense was relentless throughout. UL limited Northwestern State to 12-of-28 passing, 2-of-19 on third down and forced the Demons to punt a school-record 11 times. Defensive end Jordan Lawson had two sacks in the win.
3. Pass protection lacking
It was Ben Wooldridge’s first game back after suffering a knee injury prior to the Florida State game last November, and he was constantly picking himself off the ground. It wasn’t that the Demons posted many sacks, but constant pressure was a huge reason UL was only 14-of-32 passing.
4. Passing game scary
Yes, better pass protection certainly would have helped, but that wasn’t the whole story. The connection between Wooldridge and his targets wasn’t smooth at all. This was supposed to be the beginning of a big season for tight end Neal Johnson and he only had three receptions on 11 targets.