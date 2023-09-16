1. New element at QB
It’s something freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss teased UL fans with a year ago. But once he entered the game in the first quarter Saturday in relief of injured starter Ben Wooldridge, Chriss showed what all the fuss was about. He threw for 174 yards and a score and also ran for 103 yards and two scores, to add an explosive element to the offense that wasn't there.
2. Relentless defense
Think the defense was angry after last week? Coach LaMar Morgan’s unit was aggressive for four quarters, collecting seven sacks and totally disrupting the offensive flow of a unit that led the country in third-down conversions entering the game. Cameron Whitfield collected 2.5 sacks and Tyler Guidry had a sack and a key interception in the end zone. UL also limited UAB to 2.5 yards per carry until mop-up time.
3. Delay masters
It’s hard to know what impact UL having to suffer through three delays in three games so far this season and also doing it multiple times last season had on Saturday’s win, but it certainly didn’t hurt. The game was tied at 0-0 after one quarter when the delay of 1 hour and 51 minutes came. The Cajuns outscored the Blazers 24-0 in the second quarter and controlled the game in the third quarter as well. Three years ago, UL ended UAB's 21-game home winning streak. The Blazers were 30-4 at home since 2017.
4. Avoid the silliness
The Cajuns just flat out outplayed the Blazers in this one, so it didn’t matter. But with all of UL’s aggressive play in Saturday’s win, there were multiple silly penalties that easily could damage UL’s chances in a closer game. When the opposing coach adds an unsportsmanlike flag to a hold to give you a possession, it’s not a good idea to give it back with a personal foul yourself. It may not be easy sometimes, but play hard – just not reckless.