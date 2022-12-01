Turns out, UL senior guard Greg Williams is quite the optimist.
And it’s a good thing he is.
When the former Lafayette Christian standout transferred to his hometown school last season from St. John’s, it took quite a while for Williams to approach his expected potential.
After an encouraging start to the season with three double-figure scoring efforts in his first five games, the 6-foot-3 guard spent most of last season mired in a prolonged scoring slump.
From the Jackson State game on Nov. 27 through the Georgia Southern contest on Feb. 23, Williams only averaged four points a game over that 17-game stretch.
Somehow, he stayed confident and engaged and yes, positive that everything was going to work out.
“I really just stayed the course,” said Williams, whose Ragin’ Cajuns are traveling to meet New Orleans at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lakefront Arena. “There are a lot of things in life where there’s good days, bad days, ups and downs. I just stay the course, stay patient and it ended up getting to where it got to.
“So for me, I don’t really want to get frustrated. Sure, it’s hard to lose. I hate losing, but if I just stay positive and stay patient, it’ll work out.”
Incredibly, he was right.
When teammate Kobe Julien unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury in the very next game, Williams ended the season with five consecutive double-digit performances – averaging 15.2 points in that stretch – to make the Sun Belt’s all-tournament team.
And that momentum has carried over into this season with Williams fueling the 6-1 start for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Against UL’s three toughest foes this season – Louisiana Tech, SMU and Drake – Williams averaged 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.
“He’s got a diverse skill set,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said of Williams. “He can beat you on the perimeter, he can beat you off the dribble, he can beat you at the rim. So we’re very fortunate to have him.”
Throughout the transition, it was mind over matter for Williams.
“I’ve always tried not to dwell on the negative things,” he explained.
“Just like a turnover … next play. So if something might not have gone my way, you’ve got to move on. Otherwise, it’s just going to snowball. I always try to move on to the next challenge.”
For some, there might have been extra pressure returning home where he was the conquering hero in leading the Knights to a pair of state championships during his high school career.
Williams’ mind doesn’t work that way, though.
“No, I never doubted,” he explained. “Like I said, it’ll work out through time. If I just try not to get frustrated and work through the little things every day, it’ll work out in the end.”
Of course, it doesn’t work out for everybody, but don’t bother telling Williams that.
Along the way, Williams learned how to block out potentially counterproductive outside influences.
“At the end of the day, I’m the one that’s on the court,” Williams said. “Everyone can have an opinion and give me advice, but I have to go out and perform. I have to deal with the outside noise. I’ve always had to kind of filter what I need to do, because at the end of the day, I have to do it myself.”
It’s no wonder Williams is one of UL’s team captains this season.
“He’s a mature young man,” Murphy said. “He’s one of our captains. He’s been a pleasure to be around. He’s very coachable.”
So despite the lack of momentum on the court last season, Williams viewed returning home as a home-run decision from the start.
“Maybe from the outside, it might be looked at as more pressure, but I look at it as a fun thing,” Williams said. “I get to be with my family, I get to see my brother and being able to play in front of my hometown. I grew up here as a kid watching these games.
“So there’s a lot of things that have come full circle that I enjoyed. I didn’t really look at as a negative thing at all. From what it might have looked like from the outside, I wasn’t really paying attention to it.”
These days, the transition phase is over for Williams. After struggling to fulfill a need at point guard last season, Williams is back where he’s comfortable at the shooting guard or small forward spot.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Murphy said. “He’s got great upper body strength. He can guard a guy bigger than him because of his strength and he can guard someone smaller because of his athleticism.”
The other thing helping Williams' approach is he doesn’t have to score to contribute heavily to a Cajuns’ victory with his ability to lead, rebound, defend and distribute.
“I try to let the game come to me,” he said. “There are times when I need to set the tone and be aggressive, but I don’t want to force the issue. I also want to play the right way.
“When we need to get a bucket, then I might have to press the issue and get a bucket. That’s what comes with playing as a team where we find each other and play off of each other and just have fun.”
A year ago, Williams was searching for his role on the court. These days, he’s a critical part of what’s looking like a well-oiled machine.
“I think we balance out really well as far as energy and maturity and things of that nature,” he said. “We all come together well. Over the course of the season, there are ups and downs, but during a game, we’re able to bounce back.
“We don’t point the finger. We try to figure it out as a group, staff included … everyone. That’s what I love most about this team.”