St. Martinville receiver Harvey Broussard wasn't planning on signing a letter of intent Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior — who woke up Wednesday as a verbal commitment to the University of Memphis — announced a few days ago that he would sign at his high school on the first day of the early signing period.
A couple of days later, he had a change of heart and announced that he would wait until February.
Then on Wednesday morning, he happened to glance at an offseason strength and conditioning plan sent from the UL coaching staff, and that persuaded Broussard to sign with the Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday afternoon.
"I looked at the weight program, and it gave me a good feeling," he said. "I thought, 'I'm supposed to be here.' I saw the players they've signed and realized it was a good plan and this was the smart move."
Broussard phoned his primary recruiter, UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger, to give him the good news.
"I can see myself doing big things with the local community right behind me," Broussard said.
Broussard verbally committed to Memphis on Dec. 5 after an official visit. He took an official visit to UL the next weekend, and that's when Leger and coach Michael Desormeaux made their final push.
"Coach Leger and I have had a relationship for quite some time," Broussard said. "He's an amazing person. I know he's going to develop me.
"On the visit, he took me into the receivers' room and showed me how he planned to use me. Coach Desormeaux has been in contact since the (preseason) jamboree. It's a brotherhood at UL. I know everybody that's there. They know me, and I already have a bond with all the coaches."
Broussard, who is ranked as the No. 21 player in Louisiana by the recruiting service On3, had more than 1,000 yards receiving each of the past two years while leading St. Martinville to the Class 3A semifinals and nonselect Division II quarterfinals.
His 247Sports recruiting profile listed scholarship offers from 27 schools, including Baylor, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Florida and Penn State.