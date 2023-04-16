The UL Ragin’ Cajuns went a scary route with only five hits, but two of them were solo home runs in a 2-1 victory over the Troy Trojans on Sunday at Russo Park.
Max Marusak led off the game with a solo left to left and Conor Higgs gave the Cajuns a second lead with a pinch-hit solo homer to leftcenter in the seventh to account for the win.
“My mindset is that I’m better than that guy,” Higgs said of his approach. “I’m just trying to go up there with as much confidence as I can, telling the team that I’m going to back them up and do whatever I can to help. Being able to help us get one, that does mean a lot to me.”
Troy’s Shane Lewis had just tied the game with a leadoff homer to rightcenter in the top of the seventh.
The win came after Troy claimed a 6-2 win over the Cajuns in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
The Cajuns are now 25-12 overall and tied for second place in the Sun Belt standings at 10-5. Troy is now 25-12 overall and 8-7 in league play.
UL next travels to meet No. 1-ranked LSU at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“That’s probably the biggest at-bat of the year for this team,” Deggs said of the Higgs homer. “It was so clutch when we needed it the most.”
It was the third pinch-hit home run of the season for Higgs, a sophomore from Texas City.
“I’m just always trying to stay ready,” Higgs said. “In that situation, I know the guy is sinking a little bit and stay away from me. I was trying to see everything deep, because I’ve been struggling on offspeed a little bit. I fouled off a few pitches and I kind of had it timed up and he threw one over the plate.”
Starting pitcher Blake McGehee helped UL slow down Troy’s red-hot lineup with 6-plus innings. Before giving up the leadoff homer to Lewis in the seventh, the freshman right-hander only gave up four hits, two walks and struck out two.
“It’s really in the back of my mind,” McGehee said of losing first two games in series. “I’ve got a job at hand and that’s to give the best start that I can. I just wanted to stick to the game plan and try to execute every pitch.
“Really, I was just trying to throw strikes. I only struck out two, so I was just trying to throw strikes and let them hit it. I’ve got great defense behind me. I just kept trying to get ground balls.”
For Marusak, he was 6-for-21 at the plate this week with four solo homers.
“I’m so proud of him,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “He’s making a big adjustment. He’s starting to get his hands back and stay through the big part of the ball park. He’s able to pull those balls out of here, like he’s been doing because his direction is moving through the middle of the ball park. He’s not spinning anymore.”
Cooper Rawls improved to 8-0 on the season with three scoreless innings to nail down the much-needed victory. Rawls is now tied for the national lead with eight wins.
“They’re hitting spots and they’re not giving you anything,” Deggs said of McGehee and Rawls. “Coop’s just so reliable because you know he’s going to challenge the strike zone.”
The Cajuns played Sunday’s doubleheader without starting shortstop Kyle DeBarge and starting catcher Julian Brock left after one at-bat after “throwing up all night,” making way for backup catcher Clay Wargo to get his second collegiate hit and first stolen base.
“I’m proud of the way we finished this thing,” Deggs said of the injury list. “We just have the weather this storm like coach (Tony Robichaux) always used to say. We’re in the midst of it right now, but we’ll get those guys back and we’ll weather this thing. We’ll be ready when the game comes back around, because it always does.”
The Trojans had little trouble securing the series win in Sunday’s first game.
Starting pitcher Grayson Stewart didn’t allow a hit until Mason Zambo led off the sixth inning with a single and the visiting Trojans made the most of seven hits in the four-run victory.
Troy’s offensive charge was also helped out by three walks and five hit batsmen.
Caleb Barolero hit a two-run home run in the second and another blast in the fourth. He finished the game 2-for-4 with the two homers and three RBIs as Troy’s only multiple-hit batter in the contest.
The Trojans added two more runs in the sixth behind an RBI single from Ethan Kavanagh and a Clay Stearns hit by pitch with the bases loaded.
Jackson Nezuh got the loss for the Cajuns, allowing four runs on four hits, one walk and striking out seven in 5.2 innings.