One down, two to go for UL senior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill-Green.
With one game left in his illustrious career with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Hill-Green had three things left to achieve in his collegiate career.
The former Catholic High of New Iberia star checked one off his list Thursday when the Sun Belt announced he was one of four UL players to earn first-team all-Sun Belt recognition.
The three teammates are punt Rhys Byrns, safety Bralen Trahan and return specialist Eric Garror.
So far this season, Hill-Green has collected 42 tackles, 12.5 stops, seven sacks and nine quarterback hurries.
Because the Cajuns beat Texas State 41-13, Hill-Green now has two more feats to achieve – win another bowl game to give UL a winning season and get one more sack to become the school’s all-time sack leader alone.
“Zi’Yon didn’t get his sack yet, so we’ve got to find a way to make that work one more game,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said after the win over Texas State. “I don’t know what we’ve got to do, but golly, I just want that guy to get it.”
Byrns repeated as a first-team selection. This past season, Byrns led the Sun Belt and was 23rd nationally with a 44.3-yard average. He also had nine punts over 50 yard and 11 in the 20.
Trahan is second on the Cajuns with 73 tackles, along with four interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Garror is both a top-notch cornerback and punt returner. His 14.2-yard average is third nationally. Garror is the program’s all-time leader in punt returns and yards.
Linebackers Andre Jones and Jourdan Quibodeaux were recognized as second-team honorees, while wide receiver Michael Jefferson was a third-team selection.
Jones leads the team with 7.5 sacks on the season, while Quibodeaux is the first UL defender since 2019 to eclipse 100 tackles with 101 on the season.
Jefferson leads the team with 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.
2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Football
OFFENSE
QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, RS Jr.
RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall, RS Sr.
RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama, Jr.
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State, RS Jr.
OL – Austin Stidham, Troy, Sr.
OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
OL – Jake Andrews, Troy, Jr.
OL – Anderson Hardy, App State, RS Jr.
TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State, So.
WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State, RS Jr.
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison, RS Sr.
WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion, Jr,
DEFENSE
DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy, So.
DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, UL RS Sr.
DL – Owen Porter, Marshall, RS Jr.
DL – Will Choloh, Troy, Sr.
DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison, RS Sr.
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy, Sr.
LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion, So.
LB – Nick Hampton, App State, RS Jr.
DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama, So.
DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall, RS Jr.
DB – Reddy Steward, Troy, Jr.
DB – Bralen Trahan, UL, Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas St., Fr.
P – Rhys Byrns, UL, Sr.
RS – Eric Garror, UL, Sr.
AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss, So.
Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year
Todd Centeio, James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year
Carlton Martial, Troy
Newcomer of the Year
Todd Centeio, James Madison
Freshman of the Year
Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina
Coach of the Year
Jon Sumrall, Troy
Second Team
OFFENSE
QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison; RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy; Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss; OL – Khalil Crowder, Ga. Southern; Pat Bartlett, Georgia State; Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion; Malik Sumter, Georgia State; Nick Kidwell, James Madison; TE – Henry Pearson, App State; WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama; Tyrone Howell, ULM; Khaleb Hood, Ga. Southern.
DEFENSE
DL – Levi Bell, Texas State; James Carpenter, James Madison; Richard Jibunor, Troy; Jamare Edwards, James Madison; Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina; LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Ga. Southern; Andre Jones, Louisiana; Jourdan Quibodeaux, UL; DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State; Quavian White, Georgia State; Steven Gilmore, Marshall; Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama; P – Devyn McCormick, ULM; RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State; AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State.
Third Team
OFFENSE
QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern; RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison; Jalen White, Georgia Southern; OL – James Jackson, South Alabama; Kyle Hergel, Texas State; Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern; Isaiah Helms, App State; Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina; TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina; WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss; Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina; Michael Jefferson, UL.
DEFENSE
DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas St.; Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina; Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern; Javon Solomon, Troy; LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison; JT Killen, Coastal Carolina; Santrell Latham, Southern Miss; DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss; Malik Shorts, Southern Miss; Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama; Antavious Lane, Georgia State; Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Briggs Bourgeois, USM; P – Mason Hunt, USM; RS – Milan Tucker, App State; AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama.
Honorable Mention
App St. – Chase Brice; Nate Noel; Kaedin Robinson; Jalen McLeod; ArkSt – James Blackman, Jordan Rhodes, Champ Flemings, TW Ayers; CoCaro - CJ Beasley,Tyson Mobley, Adrian Hope, Shane Bruce; Ga. Sou. - Derwin Burgess Jr., Jeremy Singleton, Anthony Wilson, Alex Raynor; Ga. St. - Darren Grainger, Tucker Gregg, Javon Denis, Michael Hayes; JMAD - Drew Painter, Jailin Walker, Sam Kidd, Jordan Swann; UL – Chris Smith, Neal Johnson, Johnny Lumpkin, Kris Moncrief; ULM – Caleb Thomas, Quae Drake, Zack Woodard, Calum Sutherland; Marshall - Corey Gammage, Koby Cumberlander, Eli Neal, Andre Sam; ODU - Blake Watson; Alonzo Ford Jr.; R’Tarriun Johnson; Ethan Duane; USA - Carter Bradley, Devin Voisin, Wy’Kevious Thomas, Jaden Voisin; USM - Jalen Williams, Daylen Gill, Averie Habas, Natrone Brooks; Texas St - Ashtyn Hawkins, Jordan Revels, Tory Spears, Seth Keller; Troy - Tez Johnson, KJ Robertson, Dell Pettus, Craig Slocum.