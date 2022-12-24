SHREVEPORT — For all those rooting for the Ragin’ Cajuns, there were so many frustrating aspects of UL’s 23-16 loss to Houston in the Independence Bowl on Friday.
We’ve seen this game played out countless times over the decades.
It’s always a punch in the gut when you outplay the opponent for most of the game and somehow lose the game in the final minute or even seconds.
It was infuriating to watch Houston’s offensive line seemingly hold on every play in the first half with very few flags. It probably was the defensive front's best half of football all season.
But even more disconcerting to watch UL’s defense falter after each of the three holding calls it did receive.
First-and-30 is supposed to be an advantageous situation for the defense. As it turned out, perhaps the officials’ lack of flags strangely might have helped UL’s cause.
Somehow, it was when Houston faced long-yardage situations that its explosive passing attack was really illustrated. It seemed to open up the field for the Cougars, who were suppressed by UL’s effective defensive game plan the rest of the time.
Along that line, it was also frustrating to watch defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green come so close so many times to getting that one sack he needed to own the program’s all-time sack record all his own.
It was also hair-pulling for fans to watch Eric Garror return a punt 33 yards to the Houston 27 and the offense muster three yards in three plays and have to settle for a 42-yard field goal.
“The bottom line is that you’ve got to put points on the board when you have those situations and you can’t settle for field goals,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We settled for field goals a couple of times in the first half. Those are things, especially when you play an offense like these guys where you know they have the ability to score pretty quickly, you’ve got to continue to put a little pressure on them.”
It was agonizing to watch senior running back Chris Smith wrap up his career with two fumbles, especially in an era when so many seniors opt out of bowl games.
The first two offensive series of the third quarter proved the most frustrating.
Houston opened the second half with touchdown drive, but the Cajuns appeared ready to counterpunch. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, quarterback Chandler Fields connected nicely with John Stephens for 15 yards.
The next play, however, was Smith’s first fumble to clearly hand the momentum over to the Cougars.
After the defense forced a turnover on downs, again UL’s offense seemed ready to respond.
Fields hit Pearse Migl twice for 16 yards, but it appeared Fields was injured on a three-yard scramble and then a silly unsportsmanlike flag turned a third-and-one situation into third-and-12.
Then just when it appeared UL had again regained the momentum by driving 75 yards in 10 plays with the game tied 16-all midway through the fourth quarter, it happened again.
A fumble inside the 10 wasted yet another opportunity retake control of the game.
Indeed, there was more than enough frustration to go around.
At the same time, though, there were plenty of things to encourage UL fans.
It was obvious for most of Friday’s game that UL’s coaching staff had handled the long break and frigid conditions very well. The Cajuns’ game plans both ways were very effective.
Time will tell how Fields remains in the quarterback picture, but it was the most complete game he played this season.
Then, for the second straight game, freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss made a late appearance and a good one. Freezing to death all day long on the sideline, the Madison Prep product again looked like he more than belonged.
In fact, some fans can only imagine how the game would have ended if Chriss would have run it more. There was no way for Houston’s defense to be prepared for what the freshman brought that late in the matchup.”
Moreover, the Lance LeGendre-to-wide receiver project seems to be working quite well.
Speaking of the future, sure it’ll be tough replacing Jourdan Quibodeaux, Kris Moncrief and Hill-Green, but the physical styles of young prospects like Tyree Skipper, Courtline Flowers, Kendre Gant, KC Ossai, Cameron Whitfield and Ja’Marian Peterson were also evident in Friday’s game.
“We’ve got a bunch of good young kids that are here that compete, do it the right way, and we’re going to continue to recruit those types of kids because I know that it can be built that way,” Desormeaux said. “You get the right people in there and you’ve got a shot every week.”
Should the Cajuns have won the game? Certainly.
But understand, the Cougars were one of only five teams nationally to score at least 30 points 11 times this season and UL was 1-6 this season when giving up more than 20 points.
On paper, it shouldn’t have been nearly that close.
Going in, if told the Cajuns would be minus-3 in turnover margin, what chance would anyone have given them to win?
And yet, Desormeaux’s crew was right there.
For the moment, it was an awful loss to take.
In the big picture, there was more than enough to build on.