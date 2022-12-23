SHREVEPORT — Just over a month ago, neither Chandler Fields nor Zeon Chriss figured to see significant bowl game time under center for the UL football team.
But both quarterbacks were forced into action because of injuries, one of which happened in mid-November and one that happened late in Friday’s third quarter of the Independence Bowl.
But Houston quarterback Clayton Tune made the big plays at the end to give the Cougars a come-from-behind 23-16 victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“Tough way to lose,” Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We made a couple of mistakes in critical situations and it cost us a win. We were down a couple of guys here, but this group said that didn’t matter. And Chandler played lights out for us.”
Fields, UL’s starter for the first five games, had to step back into that role when Ben Wooldridge was injured in the Cajuns’ Nov. 10 win over Georgia Southern. On Friday, he was more than efficient in guiding UL to its first two scores, and he finished 17-of-25 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown in the brutally cold and windy conditions. He also rushed for 32 yards on six carries and was not sacked.
But Fields got dinged late in the third quarter on a carry deep in his own territory with the Cajuns leading 16-13, and the freshman Chriss had to step in. The former Madison Prep standout, who had seen limited action in three games this season, hit four of six passes for 25 yards and rushed for 26 more.
“Chandler had to go into the locker room, and when he came back out I wasn’t putting him back in a situation that he can’t go and play,” Desormeaux said. “He played great tonight, but we trust Zeon, we believe in him and our guys do, too. We weren’t going to get Chandler hurt.”
Chriss was also in position for a potential game-winning drive with the game tied at 16-16, but running back Chris Smith’s fumble inside the Cougars' 10 with 8:32 left ended what became the Cajuns’ final threat.
“Throughout all our practices, our coaches do a great job of making sure all our quarterbacks get reps with the starting offense and receivers,” said senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin, whose tip-toe catch in the end zone capped UL’s first scoring drive. “We always have a connection with them.
“Me being the captain on offense, I always tell everyone you never know when it’s your opportunity and you never know when your number’s going to be called so always stay ready. Because Coach Des prepares us the way he does, we always make sure we’re ready.”
Tune, the game’s Most Valuable Player, came alive after halftime. His 2-yard scoring strike to Nathaniel Dell on Houston's first possession of the second half pulled the Cougars within 16-13, and in the final three minutes he took Houston 92 yards on only six plays with his arm and his legs.
His 41-yard hookup with KeSean Carter — on a first-and-30 play — was sandwiched between his designed runs of 33 and 15 yards. The latter took the Cougars to the UL 12 with less than 30 seconds remaining, and one play later Tune found Dell again on the left side. One juke and one dive later, and the nation’s leader in touchdown receptions scored with 12 seconds left to end the Cajuns’ upset hopes.
In all, Tune completed 19 of 28 passes for 216 yards and three scores.
UL had seen this picture before. Two defeats on the final play of games – a field goal in a 20-17 loss to South Alabama and a touchdown in a 23-17 loss to Troy – left UL scrambling at the end of the year to gain bowl eligibility. But Fields had a solid performance in the regular season finale, throwing for 187 yards and two scores in the bowl-clinching 41-13 win at Texas State.
He picked up where he left off in that game on Friday, hitting 7-of-8 passes for 51 yards and adding an 11-yard ramble on UL’s first possession – a 75-yard march that he ended with the four-yard scoring pass to Lumpkin.
“Against a team like them, you certainly don’t want to play from behind,” Desormeuax said. “Chandler was going to have to play well for us to win. A lot of the run game was on him, there was a lot of read game that he was involved in. You’ve got to throw the ball effectively, our thing is that we have to be able to do both to move it effectively. We were able to do that because of Chandler.
“I thought he made really good decisions, other than one ball he put in jeopardy he was really sharp, threw to the right guys and put the ball on the money. He created and made some plays. The touchdown to Johnny, he’s really not even in the progression, he kept it alive, Johnny keeps playing, Chandler keeps playing and they make a phenomenal play in the back of the end zone.”