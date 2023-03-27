Does UL softball coach Gerry Glasco wish his Ragin’ Cajuns had a midweek game this week?
You bet he does.
“Anytime we lose, I want to get right back on the field,” Glasco said. “I hate having a loss and then having to live with it. It’s really hard for me personally. So I wish we had a midweek, but we don’t.
“We’ll just go to war in practice and try to figure out our best lineup for the weekend and get ready for James Madison.”
What’s under Glasco’s skin these days is a 5-3 loss to Appalachian State to close out the series. The loss dropped UL (23-10) into a three-way tie for second place in the Sun Belt standings at 5-1 — along with James Madison (20-7) and South Alabama (22-10).
Those are UL’s next two opponents. First comes the long road trip to Harrisonburg, Virginia, starting at 1 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars will come to Lamson Park for a Thursday-Saturday series Easter weekend.
“I think it’s going to be a really good series,” Glasco said of the James Madison series. “They’ve won six games in a row, so other than Marshall — which has won like 14 in a row — they’re the second-hottest team in the conference.”
More importantly, the loss dropped UL’s RPI to 16. South Alabama’s RPI stands at 68, and James Madison has elevated to 82.
The star of the series win over the Mountaineers was Karly Heath. Not only did she hit .571 with four stolen bases, but she threw four shutout innings with five strikeouts.
“We’ve always known she had a lot of power,” Glasco said of Heath’s bat. “That part of her game has always been there, but what you’re seeing now is no strikeouts. She was a high strikeout kid when we recruited her. She was a low-walk, high-strikeout kid. Now she’s become just the opposite — she’s a high-walk, low-strikeout offensive player.
“The difference is she still hits a home run or she still hits a double, but instead of striking out, she ends up getting a flare single or bats out a groundball on a slow mishit to shortstop. She’s replacing easy outs with really tough outs is what I see in her.”
Glasco also praised Sophie Piskos for leading the Cajuns with five RBIs and a .429 average over the weekend. Laney Credeur also swung it well at .429, followed by Lauren Allred at .333.
The problem is none of the other regulars hit above .222 — other than Jourdyn Campbell (.600, 2 RBIs), who didn’t qualify with only five at-bats.
Mihyia Davis, Alexa Langeliers and Maddie Hayden combined for three hits, three runs and one RBI.
“Maybe she needs a day or two of rest,” Glasco said of Hayden.
Stormy Kotzelnick hit the only home run of the weekend, but that was her only hit.
“I think to get her (Kotzelnick) comfortable offensively, I’ve got to lock her down in one place,” Glasco said. “I think moving her around has hurt her a little bit. I’m questioning if I put Langeliers back at short, will she be more of that offensive player we saw last year — give her more consistency?"