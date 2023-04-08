CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The weekend of stellar starting pitching continued for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and the result was a sweep of Marshall.
Jackson Nezuh moved to 5-1 on the season with 6.2 quality innings to lead the way to an 8-2 victory over the Thunderin’ Herd on Saturday.
Nezuh allowed two runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 117 pitches. Carson Fluno pitched 2.1 perfect innings with two strikeouts to close out the win.
The Cajuns are now 23-9 overall and 9-3 in Sun Belt play, which keeps UL tied for first place in the league race.
Nezuh simply followed the template of strong starting pitching with his performance.
On Friday, that strong starting pitching led to a 5-2 win one day after UL’s 8-4 win over Marshall in the opener.
Blake McGehee improved to 1-0 on the season after allowing just one run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts Friday.
David Christie then pitched the final three innings – giving up one run on two hits, one walk and one strikeout – to get a save.
On Thursday, starting pitcher Jake Hammond ended a recent slump in style with seven one-run inning, yielding only four hits, one walk and striking out five.
Of course, there was plenty of offense in this win as well, starting with a three-run first inning.
Max Marusak continued his recent hot hitting with a leadoff triple and quickly scored on Ben Robichaux’s two-run home run. One out later, Carson Roccaforte homered as well.
Marusak finished the game 3-for-5 on the day.
He was at it again in the third with a leadoff single to set up Roccaforte’s sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead.
John Taylor homered to lead off the fourth and UL stole a run on the basepaths for a 6-2 lead.
Julian Brock took advantage of a Marshall two-out error with an RBI single in the fifth. Mason Zambo finished off the scoring with a solo homer in the ninth.