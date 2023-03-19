It was sunny, but it certainly wasn’t warm at Russo Park on Sunday with a feel-like temperature of 45 degrees in mid-March.
The cool weather seemed to suit UL starting pitcher Jackson Nezuh just fine. The Florida native threw a one-hitter over eight innings to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a Sun Belt sweep of Arkansas State with a 3-1 win.
“That’s something that we were talking about too, being able to pitch inside,” Nezuh said. “They don’t want to hit it off their hands. I’m from Florida, so I’m not used to the cold — it’s not that bad today — but it wasn’t too much of an issue.”
The Cajuns improved to 14-6 and 3-0 with the sweep, while the Red Wolves fell to 7-11 and 0-3. UL will play Grambling next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Russo Park.
“My main attack was really to just get ahead of hitters,” Nezuh said. “My offspeed pitches were working and my fastball command was the best it’s been all year. Yes, just attack the hitters, that’s what it was.”
The junior right-hander had a perfect game through sixth, but then walked the first two batters in the seventh. Brandon Hager then broke up the no-hitter with a single and resulted in an error in center field to chase home Arkansas State’s only run.
“That was fun,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “That is as good a seven innings that’s probably ever been pitched on this field. You take a perfect game into the seventh and I promise you, if he doesn’t walk that guy, I think we’re going to see some history.
“I really did. I felt strong about it. I almost ran him back in the ninth to finish, but they had flipped the order over and those two lefties up top had put good ABs on him.”
Nezuh’s season couldn’t have started out any worse. His ERA was 20.25 after two starts and two outings later, it was still at 14.29. It was 11.88 going into Sunday’s game and now stands at 8.39.
“I would say fastball command, really,” Nezuh said. “I’ve been throwing strikes my last couple of outings then I get to the fifth or sixth inning and I start missing middle and I walk somebody. This outing, I had that inning - the seventh inning I think - where it got a little squirrely. Just being able to command the fastball over and over again is huge.”
After the poor start to the season for the Florida State transfer, opponents went from hitting .360 against him to .280 after Sunday’s gem.
“Yeah, I bet he believes now,” Deggs said. “When you can win with your fastball, that’s a special thing and he can win with his fastball. Now he’s mixed in a couple different breaking pitches. I’m proud of him and he’s fun to watch.”
Over the eight innings, Nezuh walked two and struck out nine, perhaps leaving behind his fifth-inning barrier in his last two starts.
“For sure, he (pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux) even told me in the locker room today before we went out,” Nezuh said. “He said, ‘Let’s break that barrier of five innings today. Let’s get into that sixth inning, let’s get into that seventh inning.’
“I gave him a little extra today, so it was good.”
Blake Marshall gave up a second hit in the ninth, but got a double play to notch his fourth save on the season.
Still, the Cajuns had to provide enough offense for that outing to produce a win. Heath Hood took care of that.
In the first, Ben Robichaux reached on an error and scored on Hood’s RBI single. In the sixth, Hood reached on an error and scored on John Taylor’s RBI base hit after stealing second.
Hood was at it in the eighth with a leadoff single and scored on Julian Brock’s bloop single to center.
“I just trying to do my job, get on base, steal a couple of bags — whatever I can to help the team win,” said Hood, who collected his 11th multi-hit game of the season.
By going 2-for-4 with an RBI and three steals, Hood upped his team-high batting average to .408 — among the regulars.
“It’s a lot of hard work and preparation and just taking it one at-bat at a time,” Hood said. “Seeing the situation and what calls for what and just trying to hit it hard somewhere. Try to have a short memory of some past at-bats and try to be the same guy every day.”