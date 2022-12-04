UL guard Jalen Dalcourt sank two free throws with 2.5 seconds left, lifting the Ragin' Cajuns past UNO 78-77 on Saturday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.
“They're always like this when we come to Lakefront,” said UL coach Bob Marlin, whose team is now 7-1. “The last four games (at UNO) have been (decided by) one, three, four and five, and one of those was in overtime.
“I think we did some good things in the second half and made the plays when we had to have them.”
A key to the game was that the Cajuns outrebounded UNO 35-29, including 15 offensive rebounds. UL sank 25-of-35 free throws compared to the 13 of 19 made by UNO.
Guard Greg Williams led the Cajuns with 27 points, forward Terence Lewis had 22 and center Jordan Brown had 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Guard Jordan Johnson led the Privateers with 22 points. Forwards Tyson Jackson and Simeon Kirkland each scored 12 and guard K'mani Doughty had 10.
Dalcourt was fouled after driving from the right wing. His two free throws came after UNO guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse missed two after being fouled intentionally with 12.0 seconds remaining and the Privateers leading 77-76.
UNO had taken a 77-74 when lead guard Jordan Johnson's straightaway 3-pointer with 42.8 seconds left. The Cajuns cut that lead to one on forward Terence Lewis' layup 11 seconds later.
“(Wilson-Rouse) is our absolute best free-throw shooter; he's an 86% career free-throw shooter,” Privateers coach Mark Slessinger said after UNO (2-5) lost for the fourth time in five games. “We just had some bad breaks. A lot of them were self-created. We just didn't handle our composure the way we needed to at certain stretches, and it cost us the game.
“We've had two one-point losses here, and we don't usually lose at home.”
The Privateers had battled back from seven-point deficits three times in the last 9:26 of the second half.
UNO staged its comeback after two Cajuns' big men, forward Isaiah Richards and Brown fouled out in the last five minutes.
Beating up the Privateers on the boards and scoring in the low post, the Ragin Cajuns led 32-23 with 2:45 left in the first. However, Privateers guards Johnson and Wilson-Rouse shot UNO back into the game. UNO trailed 33-32 at halftime.
With the Privateers struggling to get an open shot against UL's smothering defense, Johnson sank a step-back 3-pointer and was fouled, resulting in a four-point play at the 2:12 mark that cut the margin to 32-27.
Wilson-Rouse hit a baseline pull-up that made it 33-39 with 1:23 showing. Johnson closed out the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Privateers will play next at Portland on Saturday. The Cajuns, whose only loss was at Drake on Nov. 26, will play Samford on Saturday at home.