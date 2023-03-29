When his junior college coach at Yavapai College in Arizona approached the Oregon native with a prospective Division I program inquiring about him, John Taylor didn’t hesitate a bit.
In most scenarios, it would have required a quick search online for information.
Not for Taylor. He already knew.
“I had a few good weeks in a row and my coach came up to me and said, ‘Hey John, expect a call from Louisiana-Lafayette.’ I was like, ‘The Ragin’ Cajuns?’ ” Taylor yelled with delight.
Taylor knew exactly what the program was all about. He already had discovered it online.
A former UL shortstop had begun the recruiting process of Taylor without realizing it.
“Hayden Cantrelle, he had a YouTube channel and I used to watch his videos,” Taylor said. “I was like, ‘I want to go play ball in the South, and I want to go play for the Ragin’ Cajuns.’
“When my coach told me, it was so crazy. I thought that was a real cool spot. I knew about the fan base here and the weather being nice and the gritty baseball.”
Without visiting Lafayette, Taylor signed to play the last two years of his college career at UL.
“I just trusted it,” Taylor said. “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my life. It was God’s plan, and I’m really lucky to be here. I had a few other offers … but I knew in my heart, I wanted to come here.”
The first place in South Louisiana that Taylor visited was Baton Rouge to play summer ball in the Texas Collegiate League for the Rougarou, set up by UL pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux.
The first week in August, he took an Uber to Lafayette, and Cajuns chief of staff Anthony Babineaux showed him around Russo Park for the first time.
“I walked in and I was stunned by the stadium,” Taylor said. “I was absolutely in awe.”
He also met coach Matt Deggs for the first time.
“I met coach Deggs and he was like, ‘You better get ready son,’ ” Taylor said.
Soon, he was involved in the program’s intense fall regimen.
“I think that’s just the thing I wanted,” Taylor said. “It was real tough, but just the process buying in all together as a team, it creates this bond that’s unbreakable.
"I'm really lucky. I need this type of guidance. I'm glad the coaches push me."
It didn’t take long for Taylor to absorb the program’s pack mentality.
“I feel like that mindset helped me not be selfish,” Taylor said. “It’s easy to get in the mindset of, 'I want to beat this guy out and I want to beat that guy out.' In the end, you’re still sacrificing every day for that guy next to you. You’re not going to wish anything upon him that will get you in the lineup."
Taylor has played in 21 of UL’s 25 games with 14 starts, but he’s made quite an impact once he got his foot in the door.
“Yes, I’m real impressed with John right now,” Deggs said. “He’s a gamer. He loves to play with big-time passion for the game. Even when he was on the bench, he had incredible attitude — great teammate, kept working.
“You’re seeing the fruits of that right now. He’s starting to play with some attitude and swagger out there. It’s just kind of dripping off of him.”
Take Saturday at South Alabama, for example.
Starting shortstop Kyle DeBarge had to be lifted after being hit by a pitch.
Taylor's first thought was about DeBarge’s health. His second was sliding from second base to shortstop.
“Being in that spot, I felt the confidence he feels,” said Taylor, who is hitting .286 with two homers and 15 RBIs. “I was thinking, ‘All right, I’ve got to be DeBo right here.’ That just instilled something different in me. Just watching that guy, he’s a dog.”
Taylor delivered in a big way by going 3 for 6 with a triple, homer and four RBIs in that game.
Taylor also has adjusted well to the food in these parts.
“Do I like the food? It’s the best,” he said. “I’m from the land of unseasoned chicken.”
Taylor said his family has visited and their reaction to Cajun Country was the same.
“They really love it,” he said. “They made a bunch of friends in the stands. The hospitality shown to them, just like it’s been with me, they can’t wait to get back down here.”
Taylor’s current focus is on defeating Appalachian State this weekend to help UL’s quest to reach an NCAA regional so his family can travel to watch the postseason in June.
“I had no clue what I wanted to do in high school,” he said. “I’m just so grateful that God has shown me this path and allowed me to meet all of these great people. I’m just grateful things are going the way they are.
"I’m just excited to get back on the field this Friday and go get 'em again.”