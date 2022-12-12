UL’s perfect storm scenario created quite a tumult for visiting Louisiana Christian in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 98-63 victory Monday in the Cajundome.
On one hand, redshirt junior forward Jordan Brown was a little anxious to score after being limited to 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting in Saturday’s win over Samford.
Along that line, redshirt sophomore point guard Themus Fulks was in the mood to feed his standout friend, like he typically is.
The result was a career-high 37 points for Brown – along with six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals – on 16-of-21 shooting from the field.
“It’s cool,” Brown said. “He (Fulks) helped me out a lot kind of looking for me and everybody else too. They kind of just fed me and got me going and it just carried over.
“I think just focusing on consistency, trying to go into every game ready. I think that’s something we all should focus on, just being consistent.”
Brown’s big night helped the Cajuns shooting 62.7% from the floor for the game.
“I thought Jordan had a big game,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “He got us off to a good start. He had a big scoring night for us. I knew he would bounce back. It’s a big week for him. He’s going to graduate on Friday. I’m glad to see him come out and have a big game.”
For Fulks, it was a fun evening of doing what he likes best – not so much scoring with the 12 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, but mostly distributing with 11 assists and only one turnover.
“It’s not really that serious to me,” Fulks said of scoring. “I’m going to adapt to my team. If the team needed me to score 15 or 20, I would get to it and I’d do it. But I play with really good players, so as long as they’re hitting shots. I mean, I’ve got the best player in the country (Brown), so why not give him the ball?”
Fulks sprayed the ball around to multiple Cajuns, including Kentrell Garnett to spur 12 points for him behind four 3-pointers.
“Me passing the ball with all of these really good players, I think it takes another thing off them,” Fulks said. “I’m go up to the freshman Chance (Chancellor White) and I’m like, ‘Score the basketball. Let me worry about him (Brown) touching the ball. Let me worry about Joe (Charles) getting shots.’
“My role is to just to make everybody’s job easier and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Fulks also hit all six of his free throws to help the Cajuns get to 15-of-19 as a team at the line.
“He made his free throws,” Marlin said. “He’s missed a few in the last few games and he’s worked hard in practice to correct that.”
Also reaching double figures for the Cajuns was Greg Williams with 12 points and six boards in 21 minutes.
Despite winning by 35 points, Marlin wasn’t pleased with the play of UL’s second-team unit after the first group launched a 20-4 early lead.
“It was a little bit of everybody that didn’t do their job,” Marlin said. “That’s what we talked about during the timeouts. I got vocal with them – just do your dang job. We’ve got to block out. We gave up too many O-boards tonight. We should have dominated the glass. They’re quick and small, but we had the size advantage obviously with the (eight) blocked shots, but we’ve got to rebound the ball better.”
UL outrebounded Louisiana Christian 42-34 and gave up 14 offensive rebounds to only five for the Cajuns.
“I want it to be a priority, but we’ve got to play better,” Marlin said of playing the reserves more. “The group that went in didn’t play up to our standards, so they had to come out. I thought the second half, they were much better.”
The Cajuns improved to 9-1 on the season and will next play at McNeese at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We didn’t play as consistently as I wanted to tonight,” Marlin said. “We did much better Saturday against Samford, but give Louisiana Christian some credit. I thought coach (Reni) Mason’s guys played really hard.”