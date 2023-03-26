MOBILE, Ala. – It was a weekend filled with both thrills and frustration for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
On one hand, the Cajuns’ 10-6 road win Saturday evening produced a road Sun Belt series win over South Alabama at Eddie Stanky Field.
On the other hand, when you score 43 runs in a three-game series, not sweeping the series leaves a bit of a feeling of loss.
Had the Cajuns not wasted an 11-6 lead in a 12-11 loss Friday, UL would currently be in sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt baseball standings through two weekends.
As it stands, UL is now 18-7 overall and 5-1 in league play – good enough for a two-way tie for first place with Old Dominion atop the league race.
South Alabama dropped to 9-15 overall and 1-5 in league play.
The Cajuns won’t have a midweek game this week in preparation for starting a home weekend series at 6 p.m. Friday against Appalachian State (13-9, 4-2).
Enjoying the biggest weekend was catcher Julian Brock, who homered in every game this weekend. In the series, Brock was 5-for-10 with a double, three homers, five runs scored and eight RBIs.
For the season, Brock is now hitting .377 with seven doubles, seven homers and 34 RBIs.
Reliever J.T. Etheridge was the winning pitcher for UL in the rubber game to improve to 1-1 on the season. In 1.2 innings, Etheridge allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
The pitching standout in the game was southpaw Ben Tate, who notched his first save of the season after hurling 3.1 shutout innings. The former Teurlings Catholic star only allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four.
In Saturday’s game three, Brock was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Also having a big game was Carson Roccaforte at 2-for-5 with a double.
After scoring 22 runs in Saturday's first game, the Cajuns weren't likely going to come close to duplicating the 18-hit performance in the 22-5 win. As a result, the Cajuns were able to maximize eight base hits with eight twalks, a hit batsman and seven stolen bases to go along with three Jaguars' errors.