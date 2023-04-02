It only made sense.
After not delivering in a bases-loaded situation late in Saturday’s loss, UL junior catcher Julian Brock was in no mood to let another such scenario pass.
He didn’t.
Brock crushed the second pitch he saw for a grand slam in the sixth inning to power the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 6-0 win against Appalachian State on Sunday at Russo Park.
“It was honestly the same situation, only we had the lead,” Brock said. “That was a big position for me to make a big swing, but I didn’t have the best result. Today, it was a little different. I was grateful for the opportunity and to be able to respond.”
It was Brock’s third grand slam this season. He has eight homers and 38 RBIs after having seven homers and 34 RBIs all last season.
“I’ll probably never hit another one in my life, but I’ll hit three in 20-something games,” Brock laughed.
The win allowed UL to salvage the third game of the weekend series, improving to 19-9 overall and 6-3 in Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers fell to 15-11 and 6-3 as well.
“We were honestly just tired of the result, so we had to flip the mindset — they’re not leaving here with a sweep,” Brock said.
The Cajuns only had two hits going into the sixth inning. The first run came in the third when Peyton LeJeune led off with a walk and scored on the front end of a double steal with two outs.
“It looks like he wants to step in and replace DeBo (Kyle DeBarge) right now,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of LeJeune. “We needed some toughness in that position, and I thought he played a tough game today.”
LeJeune went 3 for 3 with a walk — his first three-hit game as a Cajun.
In the explosive sixth, Max Marusak led off with a single — his second of the game — and a Heath Hood walk and Carson Roccaforte infield single loaded the bases for Brock.
“I’m always on top of the heater and if I see something else, then I’ll react to it,” Brock said of the grand slam. “I was trying to be a little selective, especially early in the count.”
That offense is what UL’s pitching staff needed. Cooper Rawls (6-0) was making his first start of the season.
“I’ve been a starter pretty much my whole life, so it really wasn’t anything new,” said Rawls, who said he found out Saturday evening he was starting for the first time. “Them having confidence in me gave me all the confidence in the world.”
In 5.2 innings, the right-hander allowed no runs on four hits, hit three batters, walked none and struck out four. He threw 89 pitches.
“I definitely threw more heaters as a starter, just so you’re showing it,” Rawls said of his approach. “The majority of the time, I’m a slider/cutter kind of guy.
“The biggest thing was just getting the leadoff guy. That’s what I put all my focus in. If I get the leadoff guy, then my chances are going to go up.”
UL pither Blake McGehee also delivered a strong effort. In only his third outing this season, McGehee threw 2.1 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, one walk, two hit batsman and struck out one.
He got in a little trouble in the eighth with the bases loaded with one out, but coaxed a 5-3 double play to end the threat.
UL’s pitching was efficient, retiring at least the first two Mountaineers batters in the first seven innings.
Brendan Moody closed the game, entering with two on and no outs, thanks to a double play.
“When you’re not really swinging it and you’re going through a little something and you don’t have one of your best players, it’s paramount to pitch it and play defense and that’s what we were able to do today,” Deggs said.