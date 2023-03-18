UL starting pitching Brendan Moody hadn't been getting much run support in his starts this season.
In Saturday's 13-5 win over Arkansas State at Russo Park, his Ragin' Cajuns teammates supported him in a big way.
After keeping the Red Wolves scoreless after two innings, the Red Wolves would bring home four runs in the top of the third to put pressure on the Cajuns defense forcing UL head coach Matt Deggs to go to his bullpen.
“That was very uncharacteristic of Moody,” Deggs said. “I think he was tipping a couple things with his setup. We fixed it but the damage was done and they were riding some confidence. We felt like Coop was better to calm things down a bit.”
The Cajuns improved to 13-6 and 2-0 in league play, heading into Sunday's 1 p.m. series finale.
Cajuns’ senior Cooper Rawls would take over for Moody on the mound to close out the third inning and down 4-0 the Cajuns needed an offensive spark. Senior Will Veillon would lead the Cajuns off in the bottom of the third with a base hit trying to get his team going.
The base hit from Veillon proved to be very fruitful for the Cajuns’ offense as they were able to score for the first time in the game. Fellow senior Max Marusak would step into a pitch that would fly 444 feet in the air sailing over the fence to cut the Red Wolves lead in half.
Freshman Ben Robichaux was hp next where he too got a hold of a ball resulting in a ground rule double. Shortly after Heath Hood would get a base hit that would bring Robichaux all the way around to home plate cutting the lead to 4-3.
Junior Peyton Lejune would cap off the Cajuns rally with a double that would bring home yet another run to tie the game up before moving to the fourth inning.
Realizing they have all the momentum the Cajuns defense took over the game. Junior catcher Julien Brock said while they did score 13 runs in the game it was their defense that kept them alive.
“They had a good day at the plate today too, they had like nine or 10 hits today but the plays we needed to make we made em,” Brock said.
A couple of big defensive plays for the Cajuns came in the fifth and sixth inning. The first came in the fifth inning where the Cajuns picked up a bunt to throw a runner out at first and then threw it back to third to tag another runner out to end the inning.
Brock would then be in the mix of big defensive plays as he would tag a runner out at home. Then on the next pitch Brock would throw another runner out trying to steal second base for the Red Wolves.
Brock’s big day was only beginning though because after score one run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth the Cajuns catcher found himself at the plate with the bases loaded. Brock would sit in the batters box waiting for the right pitch that finally came and he made no mistake sending over the fence for a grand slam.
This was the Cajuns second grand slam of this series and it is something Deggs is not taking for granted.
“You don’t get to do that in a season sometimes let alone a series so it’s pretty awesome to see,” Deggs said.
The grand slam would be the dagger for the Red Wolves with an eight-run lead.