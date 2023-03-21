There may not be a better mascot in the nation than the Ragin’ Cajuns.
These days, however, you could just as easily call the baseball team the UL Runnin’ Cajuns.
For the third time in the last week, UL stole double-digit bases with 10 more swipes to give UL 71 on the season. Add an impressive power display by catcher Julian Brock and the Cajuns cruised to a 13-1 run-rule victory over the Grambling Tigers on Tuesday at Russo Park.
“We can only take what they give us,” Deggs said of the stolen bases. “When you see a chink in the armor, you just kind of start chipping away at it and expose it. Some teams we can’t do that against, so you have to play more straight up. Tonight was an opportunity and we’ve had several of those opportunities lately.”
It was the first meeting between the two programs since March 1, 1998.
The Cajuns improved to 15-6 with the win, while Grambling fell to 6-14. UL will next play Southeastern at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Russo Park.
Brock’s big night at the plate was hitting two home runs, including his second grand slam in the last three games, to highlight UL’s eight-run fifth inning.
“I don’t even think I’ve had a two home-run game, not the least to have two in one inning,” Brock said. “That was pretty awesome to experience.
“I was telling myself to keep my direction and be on time. That’s the most important thing. Things worked out tonight.”
After not scoring in the first inning, the Cajuns’ offense scored runs in each of the next four innings, including eight in the fifth inning.
And yes, UL used its legs as much as its bats to scored those 13 runs in the stretch.
In the second, John Taylor and Will Veillon both walked and stolen bases before scoring.
In the third, Heath Hood led off with a single, stole third after a sacrifice bunt and Brock’s hit a long sacrifice fly to left.
The fourth inning brought another two-run rally. Ben Robichaux and Carson Roccaforte both were hit by pitches, scoring on a wild pitch and a Hood RBI single.
Robichaux continued being an on-base machine in the leadoff spot with a double, two walks and a hit batsman.
“And the coaches weren’t playing him, how about that?,” Deggs joked of Robichaux, who started his fourth game. “You never know until you put them out there. He’s pretty impressive. He’s quiet too. There’s not a lot to it.”
Brock was the star of the eight-run frame. Brock led off the frame with a solo homer and later hit a grand slam.
Brock finished the game 2-for-6 with six RBIs.
“I thought it was going to be three (homers),” Deggs said. “The first one (sacrifice fly), I thought was gone.”
Hood also pitched in with a two-run single, finishing his game 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
In addition to all the stolen bases, the Cajuns benefited from six hit by pitches from Grambling’s staff.
All that offense made a winner out of UL starting pitcher Sam Hill. The junior right-hander overcame some early command issues to give up only one run on one hit with three walks and six strikeouts to improve to 1-1 on the season.
“I started out the season a little slow, but I’m getting back out there and taking advantage of the opportunity,” said Hill, who had thrown 3.1 innings in two outings thus far. “Honestly, I would coach Jake (Wells) helped me out. I know he’s the hitting coach, but for me, it’s just a mindset thing. I just have to know that I can do it and not overthink things.
“All I can is do is go out there and do whatever they ask me to do. If that’s throwing in midweek, that’s great with me. As long as we’re winning games.”
Hill said it’s all about eliminating the walks and pitching with conviction.
“He validated his outing against Mississippi State, which I wanted to see,” Deggs said of Hill. “Take away a couple of the freebies I thought it was a really good four-pitch mix. He’s starting to look the part. We just have to build that pitch count.
“There’s a mean streak somewhere in there and when that compete matches his stuff, he’s going to be a good one.”