SULPHUR — Kaplan is headed to the state softball final.
Behind a stellar pitching performance and some big hits, the Pirates defeated Doyle 8-0 in the Division III nonselect semifinals on Friday.
The No. 2-seeded Pirates, who won the Class 3A title in 2016, will face the Sterlington-Jena winner at noon Saturday at Frasch Park for the championship.
"It feels amazing," said coach Brittany LeBeouf, fighting back tears. "With everything this team has been through this season, everything has really paid off for us.
"We just need to enjoy the moment," LeBeouf said. "Play one pitch at a time and one at-bat at a time. Just keep our composure. It's going to be a big stage, but we just have to keep our composure."
LeBeouf said reaching the state final means "everything" to her team.
"We work so hard all summer, all fall and all year really," she said. "To be back in the final for our community, it really feels nice."
In the circle, pitcher Briley LeBeouf stifled Doyle's bats. She tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out one and walking one.
"She's a bulldog," LeBeouf said of her star pitcher. "She kept her composure and dominated this game. She absolutely dominated this game."
Kaplan (26-8) got more than enough run support as Jessa Lopez (2 for 3), Addyson Hebert (2 for 3, double) and London Greene (1 for 4, double) led the way.
"The key for us was just playing as a team and loving one another," Brittany LeBeouf said. "We understood our roles and got the job done."
Division II nonselect
ALBANY 8, BEAU CHENE 7: The Gators' rally came up short in their semifinal loss to Albany.
"It wasn't our day," coach Thad Dickey said. "We didn't make the routine plays and they made the routine plays. We had a couple of blunders and didn't get quite couple of timely hits."
The third-seeded Gators gave themselves a chance to force extra innings in the top of the seventh inning.
Trailing 8-5, Beau Chene opened with back-to-back singles and scored two runs on a triple to pull within 8-7, but the rally fell short on a groundout to the pitcher.
"Our kids fought to the end," Dickey said. "Still had a chance to tie it up with a runner on third base. We just didn't come through."
Beau Chene overcame a 5-0 deficit in the top of the fourth inning with five runs. An RBI bunt single by Addyson Arnaud cut the deficit to 5-3 and Chloe Bonvillain's two-run double tied it.
Albany then responded with three runs to regain an 8-7 lead.
"That was not us," Dickey said. "I don't know what happened early. We just didn't come out and execute."
The Gators were led by Kirsten Lalonde (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs) and Bonvillain (1 for 3, double, two RBIs).
Division III select
D'ARBONNE WOODS 12, NOTRE DAME 8: The Pios' run of four state championships ended with a semifinal loss to D'Arbonne Woods Charter.
No. 2 Notre Dame jumped out to a 6-1 lead through the first two innings, but the sixth-seeded Timberwolves used a seven-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth that proved too much to overcome.
Notre Dame was led by Valerie Brown (1 for 4, double, three RBIs), Elizabeth Bourgeois (two-run single), Callie Maitre (1 for 3, two RBIs), Keleigh Spell (2 for 3) and Alyson Teare (2 for 4).