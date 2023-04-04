LAKE CHARLES – The UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team completed the three-game regular season sweep of McNeese in style Tuesday with a dominating 7-0 win over the Cowgirls.
The Cajuns improved to 27-10 on the season, while McNeese dropped to 26-11. UL is next scheduled to begin a three-game Sun Belt series against South Alabama at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Karly Heath returned to the lineup with a bang for the Cajuns after missing the James Madison series, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Also enjoying good nights at the plate were Alexa Langeliers at 2-for-2 with a homer and an RBI, Laney Credeur at 2-for-3 with a double and Stormy Kotzelnick was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
UL scored three runs in the first and three more in the seventh. Heath homer and Kotzelnick got an RBI single, before Langeliers hit a homer in the second. The seventh was sparked by Heath’s two-run bomb, as well as a Victoria Valdez RBI double.
For the third time this season, UL starting pitcher Sam Landry was the winning pitcher against McNeese. In four innings, Landry only no runs on one hits, one walk and one strikeout.
As a staff, UL pitching threw a 1-hitter at McNeese. Chloe Rissasetto threw a shutout winning with two strikeouts, followed by Kandra Lamb with the final two innings. Lamb allowed one hit with one walk and one strikeout.