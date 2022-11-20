The week of practice for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns last week had to be tough, losing starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge for the rest of the season with “a lower-body” injury suffered in practice.
Saturday’s game against Florida State was tough to watch.
The Seminoles’ offense seemingly could have scored as many points as it wanted to after jumping out to a 35-0 lead before halftime.
If you ask the Cajuns, though, they remain unfazed by the obstacles and bad news.
Did getting blown out with the backup quarterback now starting evaporate any confidence the Cajuns still have in themselves?
“No sir, not at all,” UL wide receiver Michael Jefferson said.
As soon as Saturday’s game ended, UL linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said the team remained strong.
“We just talked about it,” he said. “We know that next week is either sink or swim. We have to win if we want to play another game and that’s the mindset starting now into next week.”
In Jefferson’s mind, it goes even farther. It remains about the brotherhood.
“The team wants to be in a bowl game real bad,” Jefferson said. “We’re still focused. We enjoy every moment with each other, so that’s been our goal right now to get this last win so we can get bowl eligible to have another game to spend with each other.”
Additionally, Jefferson goes back to the program’s mindset. It’s about the day-to-day grind, so getting blasted by one of the nation’s top teams won’t be a mental obstacle heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Texas State on Saturday.
I wouldn’t say we lost confidence. We have confidence in whoever plays. That’s the type of bond that we have.
“Going into the Texas State game, we’re looking at it for a day at a time,” Jefferson said. “We’re not looking toward the game yet. We’ve got to watch film and then go to practice – weights and recovery – taking it step by step.”
So if the reaction of those two team leaders is accurate – and that’s truthfully been the program’s message since 2018 – the intangibles are still good after this roller coaster campaign.
Execution on the field, though, is a completely different issue.
In the first half, UL’s offense punted four times, turned it over downs and kicked a field goal.
Things got better in the second against second and third-team performers for the Seminoles.
Exactly where a struggling Texas State defense falls into that scenario will be seen Saturday in San Marcos.
Either way, UL coach Michael Desormeaux was pleased with backup quarterback Chandler Fields leading the Cajuns to a pair of touchdown drives in the second half.
“Backs against the wall, you really wanted to play well and get a little momentum in the second half,” he said. “I think it’s important to have finished the game better than it started. You always try to build off the positive things.
“There were guys that stepped up and played well. You’ve got to correct the things that need to get corrected. That’s every week. That’s football. We’ve got to get back to work.”
While it’s difficult to know what’s real or not in blowout games, but stretches of running the ball well seemed consistent through Saturday’s game.
Leading the way was redshirt freshman running back Dre’lyn Washington.
“Yeah, he has played well,” Desormeaux said. “I think he’s a guy that going into the year, we had three or four backs that we felt like were in the mix. His consistency early on, we felt like we needed to do things more consistently. We needed to play better. We just couldn’t have the mental mistakes.”
Of late, however, Washington has run hard. Against the Seminoles, he collected 57 yards on 10 carries.
“For Dre, all’s he done is kept working and he just kept playing,” Desormeaux added. “It’s easy to give up when you’ve had a tough year and you’re not getting the wins and losses you want and you’re not playing as much as you want. He just kept working and kept getting better. The last two weeks, he has been playing well.
“You’re proud of the guys who show up and do it the right way every day. All they really want is to continue to get better and help the team, and he’s done that for us. He’s gotten better as the year has gone on, so that’s a good thing for us.”
Leaning on Washington and the running game looks like the safest approach.
A strong rushing attack and a united team might be enough to seal the deal.