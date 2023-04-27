The UL and Coastal Carolina fan bases never had reason to think much of the other until the Sun Belt football championship game that never happened three seasons ago.
Because the two schools foolishly haven’t played in football since then, the bitterness has sort of calmed since then.
Some of that ire may resurface this weekend when UL’s baseball and softball teams both take on the Chanticleers.
Coastal’s baseball team – ranked as high as No. 6 in the national polls with an RPI of 8 – visit Russo Park, while the Cajuns’ No. 25-ranked softball team with an RPI of 11 visits the Chanticleers in South Carolina.
“It could be anybody,” UL baseball coach Matt Deggs said. “We just need to play good baseball. We have had a downward trend in conference games since your sweep at Marshall and we need to get back to playing well in this league. We need to get back to outcompeting opponents and playing with a lot of intensity and intent – the things that make us good.”
Sure, the Sun Belt race is a part of the intrigue of the series. Coastal is currently in first place at 26-13 and 13-5, while UL stands tied for third at 28-15, 10-8.
The really fascinating part of the weekend will be how UL’s new pitching approach will fare against Coastal’s dynamic lineup.
Deggs unveiled his plan Monday and it’s already happening. It’s a full-blown, detailed bullpen approach.
The Friday night “starter” Cooper Rawls started Tuesday’s game against Southern and the Saturday “starter” Jackson Nezuh did the same thing against Northwestern State on Wednesday.
“Look, this isn’t unprecedented,” Deggs said. “There is case history for this type stuff. There have been some really good teams go to do this.”
If there’s ever going to be a 20-game winner in college baseball, this is the way to do it.
Could it work? Certainly.
For one, it’s one way to keep a good hitting team off balance, at least for a while. Secondly, when your starting pitchers repeatedly struggle, you know what they say the definition of insanity is.
The main reason for Cajun fans to fear it is Coastal can hit.
The Chanticleers are batting .319 as a team with 98 doubles, 74 homers and a .558 slugging percentage, compared to .288, 85 doubles, 48 homers and a .469 slugging for the Cajuns.
“They’re always real good,” Deggs said. “Their lineup is long and it’s relentless and it’s a little bit of everything. They can run, they can hit for power, they can execute. They play with a lot of intent and swagger and attitude. It’s a good-looking ball club.”
From a team-molding standpoint, see if Conor Higgs (.426, 5 HRs, 10 RBIs in 54 ABs) continues to shine will be another major story line.
“That is one unbelievably bright spot that we have going right now,” Deggs said. “What a lot of people don’t know is pound for pound he may be the most talented guy on the ball club as far as projectable body power, run tool … left-handed and can really defend in the outfield.”
On the softball side, it’s UL’s lineup that’s the scary one of late, and the Cajuns (36-13, 16-2) are going to a hitter-friendly park, hoping to nail down with Sun Belt title with six league games left.
“It’s also a factor when you write your lineup, because you want to put kids up there that could take advantage of the ball park, especially if we get that wind blowing out,” UL softball coach Gerry Glasco said. “They’ve got a unique field and it’ll definitely be a factor.”
On the flip side, pitching against Coastal’s lineup could be tricky because the Chanticleers have 66 doubles and 53 homers, compared to 60 doubles and 63 homers for the Cajuns.
“It’s almost a trap because they’re really good at hitting the drop ball,” Glasco said. “It’s been that way ever since I’ve been in the conference. So you have to put some thought into how you want to approach their hitters and when and how you want to challenge them.”
Much like Deggs and Higgs, Glasco also has a hot hitter emerging in Taylor Roman (.412, 2 HRs, 4 RBIs in 17 ABs).
“She’s fighting a leg injury and she’s very limited, so running right now is really hard for her,” Glasco said. “But she’s able to hit and she’s hitting really, really well right now. She’s full of confidence right now. She could have a huge impact with her bat.”