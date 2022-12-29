Lanay Wheaton admitted she was in need of a spark heading into halftime of UL’s 54-41 win over Georgia State Thursday night.
The Ragin’ Cajuns headed into the locker room with a two-point lead, but Wheaton herself was 0-for-3 with zero points. As she headed to the locker room, feeling down, her teammates decided to give her that spark she desired.
“When we were going into halftime, I heard ‘somebody snatch her up,’” Wheaton recalled. “They started grabbing me by the jersey and telling me to go out there and be a dog. That fueled it.”
Wheaton came out in the third quarter and scored 13 of her game-high 16 points. Wheaton was 4-of-5 from the field including 3-of-3 from 3-point range. UL Coach Garry Brodhead said Wheaton’s second-half performance is the “dog” the Cajuns want to see from the sophomore.
“I call her ‘instant offense,’” Brodhead said. “She can rattle off 10 points quickly and we were kind of looking at her like ‘you haven’t really done anything yet.” The team jumped on her and really brought out the dog that we talk about her being.
“Really good players respond to pressure. When it’s your turn, you show up. It took her a little while to get there, and I think even on the defensive side she showed up tonight. She’s a hard worker and it’s good to see her respond that way.”
Wheaton said knowing her teammates have her back is incredible motivation to come through.
“It pushes me to work harder,” she said. “I see that they have that much confidence in me and I just want to work. I see they believe in me and I start believing in myself. I would say I really needed that pick up.”
Brodhead called the Cajuns’ victory Thursday their most complete performance this season. Aside from Wheaton’s offensive output, the Cajuns had a total of four players in double figures. Defensively, they held Georgia State to just 32% shooting from the field.
“I feel like we played a full 40 minutes,” Brodhead said. “Everybody showed up, especially in the second half. We pressured them and did a great job inside on (Georgia State’s Jane Dublin). She had 12, but I feel like we made her work for every point.”
Mariah Stewart, who had 12 points of her own In the post, said she enjoyed the back-and-forth competition against Dublin.
“The post is the hardest position on the court,” Stewart said. “It’s a battle every time and there’s contact every time down – nonstop contact. We battled down there tonight – and I gave her kudos – but it was fun.”
The Cajuns now focus their attention to Coastal Carolina, who will visit the Cajundome on Saturday with forward Aja Blount.
The 5-foot-11-inch senior is averaging 16.2 points per game thus far and Brodhead said Thursday night’s battle with Georgia State and Dublin was a good tune up for what Blount will bring.
“Sometimes in this league, you have to play different styles of basketball and sometimes you play a similar team,” Brodhead said. “I think Coastal is similar to what we saw tonight. They want to pound it inside so we’ll go back to work and make sure we understand just how we guard. We know Blount has gotten them going and we’ll need to do a little better job than we did tonight.”