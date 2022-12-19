Somebody needed to step up in a hurry.
With both point guards Destiny Rice and Sherry Porter unavailable Monday, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns had 11 turnovers in the first quarter and coach Garry Brodhead’s club was quickly down by six points.
Sophomore guard Lanay Wheaton stepped in and restored order with a season-high 25 points to lead the Cajuns to an 81-50 win over LSU-Alexandria at the Cajundome.
“You always need somebody to step up, especially when you’ve got your point guards out,” Wheaton said. “I felt like that was just the opportunity.”
Even more importantly, Wheaton got those 25 points behind 10-of-14 shooting from the field.
“I still feel the same,” Wheaton said of her injured wrist. “We’re at home now, so I’m able to get in the gym more and put up more shots. I still feel the same. I just have more confidence.
“Oh yeah, most definitely. You need those games to kind of bounce back after a loss, so it was definitely a confidence boost.”
Overall, the Cajuns (6-6) still finished with far too many turnovers (25) than Brodhead could accept, but that was counteracted by shooting 49.1% from the field and LSU-Alexandria committing 37 turnovers.
“I thought we started kind of slow offensively and defensively,” Brodhead said. “We got a little bit better. We had different lineups. We made a statement at halftime that it doesn’t take a point guard or a center to play defense. I didn’t think we defended very well in the first half.
“One of our main things we do is close out. We weren’t closing out on the ball and pressuring the ball like we normally do. I thought the second half we did a little bit better job.”
Rice missed the game in concussion protocol, while Porter was out with a death in the family.
“If you look at the three kids that played the most for the 12 games we played, they ended up with the most turnovers,” Brodhead said. “That’s kind of a scary thing, but maybe they can wake up and see how important those two point guards are.
When our two point guards are there, we don’t turn over the ball like that. We’ll have nine or 10 turnovers.”
Also reaching double figures for the Cajuns was freshman Jaylyn Jones, who was out last season after knee surgery.
“I can’t lie, it’s been tough, but I’ve been working,” James said. “I’m just going into, whatever happens. Going up and down the court, I can’t lie. That’s been tough.
“Just getting used to all the plays and just following all the people I defend with the leg, but it’s getting better.”
James finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
“I’m starting to get a little more confident,” James said of her shooting. “I should be more than I am now, but I’m working on that. So I’m getting there.”
Alicia Blanton was the Cajuns’ only other double-figure scorer with 11 points and four steals.
“I’m just hoping we can get back to where we were toward the beginning of the season,” Brodhead said. “I know our shooting is getting a little bit better. I can see it at practice.”