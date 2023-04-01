HARRISONBURG, Va. This one didn’t require quite as much drama.
One day after two home runs in the eighth inning led No. 25-ranked UL to a win in the series opener at James Madison, the Ragin’ Cajuns made quick work of the Dukes in Saturday’s 9-2 victory at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Cajuns scored four runs in the first and four more in the second to run away and hide to capture the series win. The Cajuns are now 25-10 overall and 7-1 in league play, while James Madison fell to 20-9 and 5-3.
The series finale is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central time Sunday.
Lauren Allred was the hero of the first-inning rally with a grand slam. The blast followed a double to Maddie Hayden, single by Sophie Piskos and walk to Laney Credeur.
In the second, Victoria Valdez was hit by a pitch, followed by an error and a Mihyia Davis single. Piskos delivered a sacrifice fly, Allred chased home a run with a hit batsman and Stormy Kotzelnick collected a two-run single.
Allred finished the game 1-for-3 with five RBIs. Kotzelnick was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cecilia Vasquez had a big day at the plate at 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
The rest of the damage for the Cajuns was inflicted by the pitching of Sam Landry and Kandra Lamb.
Landry only allowed two runs on three hits, no walks and struck out seven in five innings. Lamb threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and struck out five.