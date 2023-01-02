Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield celebrated the new year by committing to the UL football program at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Winfield led Lutcher to the nonselect Division II state championship last month when the Bulldogs rallied to defeat North DeSoto 28-25.
He was the game's Most Valuable Player after rushing for 130 yards and a TD while passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
As a senior, he rushed for 2,471 yards with 38 touchdowns and completed 68% of his passes for 2,180 yards with 32 TDs and four interceptions.
"I haven't been afraid to tell anyone that I've coached plenty of good players in my 21-year career, and Lunch (Winfield's nickname) is the total package," Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said.
"He's the best I've ever coached on and off the field. No slight to anyone else, but he's in a class by himself."
Winfield started at receiver for Lutcher as a freshman before moving to quarterback for the next three years. The Bulldogs finished with a 14-1 mark this season with Winfield rushing for more than 100 yards in 13 of 15 games.
In the other two games — routs of South Lafourche and Morgan City — Winfield only carried the ball a total of three times. He completed his prep career with more than 5,000 yards rushing.
"A lot of times, his rushing numbers overshadowed his passing numbers," said Jenkins, who often delegated authority to his star quarterback.
"I haven't had to address an issue with the football team in years because it was so apparent that Lunch had a grasp of the locker room. If we had something to focus on a particular week, the kids rarely got anything from me. I would send him a text message, and he would take care of it."
Winfield, who is ranked as a three-star athlete by the recruiting service on3, reminds Jenkins of UL coach Michael Desormeaux during the latter's playing days as a Ragin' Cajun.
"(Desormeaux) was a great athlete as UL's quarterback," Jenkins said. "I can see him molding Lunch into that same image. Coach Desormeaux and coach (Tim) Leger do a great job of developing great men.
"I think Lunch will fit in well with the culture they're trying to emphasize. Lunch is going to make your program better. He understands the way things are supposed to be done."
Many college programs were interested in Winfield as a linebacker or defensive back, but the Cajuns never wavered from pursuing him as a quarterback.
"Coach Desormeaux always recruited Lunch and stood by him," Jenkins said. "Lunch wanted an opportunity to compete at QB. Coach Desormeaux was honest with him about the number of quarterbacks UL had on scholarship, and a spot opened up (around Christmas)."