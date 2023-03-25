It’s not that Mason Narcisse has been a non-factor over his first three seasons as a UL Ragin’ Cajun.
It’s just when you’re playing behind quite possibly the most accomplished defensive lineman in program history, the shadow cast is pretty large.
So one can only imagine how fired up junior defensive end Mason Narcisse is for the 2023 football season.
“I’m very anxious,” Narcisse said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment since my freshman year to get this time to shine. Since Z (Zi’yon Hill-Green) is gone, I’m going to have a lot of time to go do my things.
“I’m real hungry. I’ve been waiting for this moment honestly. I ain’t going to lie. Just me having this starting role. We’re a young team, but still, I just want everybody to get on my back and I just want to lead the crew.”
In the ultimate of ironies, guess who is in Narcisse's ear every day at practice?
Yes, in addition to defensive line coach Dennis Thomas, Hill-Green is still around working as a volunteer coach.
“That’s a big help,” Narcisse said. “Zi’Yon always had my back even when he was a player, even when I was a little puppy. Him being a coach, I get more time with him now. He’s just teaching me the way, teaching me how to play better.”
Each season so far, Narcisse has had his moments, averaging 17 tackles a year.
The expectations for this season, though, are much higher.
“Mason has got a lot of talent, a lot of ability,” Thomas said. “I want him to take that leadership role a little bit, though. I want him to do it by the way he works for the younger guys.
“He’s got a lot of twitch, he’s strong, powerful. He can play in a lot of different positions on first and second down, but then on third down, we can move him around a little bit to try and get some matchups that favor us. He is going to be a good one for us.”
Like many prospects, Narcisse came out of St. Charles in Reserve with aspirations to dominate right away – only for reality to set in.
“When I came into college, I thought I was started off real,” Narcisse said. “I thought I was going to be the man. But you know, they’ve got people who are good, if not better than me, so I had to wait my turn. Now it’s my time.”
Along the way, Narcisse feels like he’s steadily improved.
“I improved in my pass rush,” he said. “When I came here my freshman year, I was more of a bull rusher. Everybody thought of me as just a power guy. Now I had to add more finesse into it. Now in this upcoming season, it’s going to be both. I’m going to be ready to do both.”
Throughout the process, he’s learned from Hill-Green while waiting.
“Z was a great player,” Narcisse explained. “When I was behind him, he taught me how to use my hands more, he taught me how to footspeed, how to slant … I learned a lot of great things from him, so I’m going to go out there and do my thing.”
Even more than the technical side of the game, Hill-Green’s intense desire to perform through numerous knee and shoulder surgeries also set an example for Narcisse to follow.
“He just pushed through it,” Narcisse said. “I’m out here and I have no injuries. He had two surgeries and just pushed through it and kept going. That made me want to keep going for him.”
Finally, the time for extra effort and being the leader has arrived for the 6-foot-2, 285-pounder. Beginning with this spring season, Narcisse has employed an elevated mindset.
“Just a lot more hustle,” he said. “Just me hustling and running to the ball more. I feel like I’m a well-rounded player. I can pass rush, play the run. I feel like I just have to tap into that mentality of running to the ball more and be more of an effort guy for the team.”
A year ago, Thomas said Narcisse had gotten up to 300 pounds and wasn’t as ready to shine.
“At the beginning of the season, Mason came in a little heavy,” Thomas said. “It took him a while to get his weight where we needed it to be. Once he got his weight down, he was able to be more explosive, had more twitch.
“Once he got his weight under control, he became the explosive guy we were looking for.”
Despite this being Narcisse's target season, his overall focus hasn’t changed. He remains focused on something more than double-digit sacks.
“Win the Sun Belt championship,” he said. “That’s all I want, the Sun Belt championship. All of that stuff can come with it, but I want a Sun Belt championship.”