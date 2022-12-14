When the notion was first raised of UL commitment Micah Johnson becoming more of a defensive player during his career at Parkview Baptist, he had a common reaction among young athletes.
“No, that’s OK. I’m going to be an offensive player,” Johnson thought.
As he gained more weight and got more physical, the freshman wide receiver got some carries at running back. Then safety came into play, followed by some run at outside linebacker.
Johnson got as big as 235 pounds at one point, and then came the big move to middle linebacker.
As it turned out, it’s a move Johnson, his high school coach and the Ragin’ Cajuns are glad he made. Johnson plans on making UL his official destination Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.
“When I went on my official visit two weeks ago, I really liked the visit,” said Johnson, who is one of 20 commitments for the Ragin' Cajuns so far. “It felt like home. Everyone was really nice and the facilities were great.”
The move to middle linebacker came prior to his senior season.
“It was an adjustment,” Johnson said. “The middle linebacker has to be one of the smartest guys on the field. You have to know what everybody else on the defense is doing. I always considered myself a pretty smart player, so it wasn’t that hard for me to learn.”
He collected 105 tackles, 14 behind the line, two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.
“He welcomed the challenge with open arms,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. “Having played some safety and outside linebacker, he had a good understanding of the defense. Physically, he showed he had the ability to be the hammer in the middle, and he has the ability to run.”
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder with a 40-yard dash time of 4.69 seconds caught the eye of UL’s staff. So did his knowledge of the game. Johnson has a 3.5 grade-point average and it shows.
By his senior season, Johnson was utilized as a runner, receiver and even in wildcat formations.
“He was able to make all the calls,” LeFors said. “He knew what everybody on the defense was supposed to do. He became more vocal as a leader as well.
“He’s a great kid. You never had to worry about where he was or what he was doing.”
LeFors said the vocal part was the toughest part for Johnson.
“He’s a quiet kid,” LeFors said. “At times, you’d be explaining something and he might not say a word. So you’d ask him, ‘Micah, you got it?’ and he’ll say, ‘I got it,’ and then ask a really good question about it. He understood it all the whole time.”
Johnson was recruited by UL assistant coach Galen Scott and that was a plus.
“He’s cool,” Johnson said about Scott. “He looks like a tough coach, but that’s what you want. You want a coach that’s going to push you hard to get better.”
Johnson also was offered by Southeastern, Nicholls and Southern.
“I love middle linebacker now,” he said. “I had been a linebacker before, so I knew a lot about that position. But moving to the middle was even better. It’s a lot of fun.”