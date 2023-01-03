When it comes to the Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium renovation project at Cajun Field, about the only definite as 2023 begins is it won’t impact the upcoming fall season.
In June of 2021, a 15-year, $15 million investment was announced for the stadium renovation “at some point following the 2022 football season.”
On Monday, the UL athletic department assured fans planning to purchase or renew season tickets for the 2023 season their seats won’t be relocated.
“It hasn’t been hard,” UL director of athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said of the renovation’s progress. “It’s just been very time-consuming and very slow. We’re progressing.
“The ball continues to move. We continue to make progress. Personally, I always want things to happen faster than they do, but no, we’re moving along and we’ll get there.”
The new projected timeline is “18 to 24 months,” suggesting an anticipated target date for the 2025 season. Assuming no unforeseen obstacles complicate the current vision, the demolition process would begin following the upcoming 2023 season.
“You never know with weather,” Maggard said. “Another thing about construction projects is you never really know what you’re getting into until you start breaking ground.”
Maggard said the entire project is still technically in the back end of the design phase. If the demolition phase does begin follow the 2023 season as hoped, season ticket holders for the 2024 season can anticipate the possibility of their seats changing locations.
“It happens all the time,” Maggard said. “I experienced it at Missouri.”
As Missouri transitioned from the Big 12 to the SEC, Maggard was one of two deputy athletic directors tag-teaming a facility upgrade project of more than $100 million.
“Communication is the key,” he said.
It’s too early to know exactly what percentage of season-ticket holders will have to move to the east side or the south end zone of the stadium, “but certainly in the upper deck. Anyone on the upper deck reserved would have new seats.”
Currently, Cajun Field’s capacity of 41,426 is never approached. If roughly cut in half for the 2024 season, for example, the scheduled Sept. 24 matchup with Tulane could produce a sellout.
“Couldn’t even speculate on what the capacity will be at this point,” Maggard said.
The construction shouldn’t impact daily practice sessions for the team during the 2024 season, however.
Naturally, there will be some inconveniences for fans during the 2024 season.
“That’s just what you have to do,” Maggard said. “That’s part of the hurdle to have to overcome to get to where you want to go.”
The ultimate goal is progress.
“What I’m most excited about is offering a premium experience for people at our venue that will hopefully enhance attendance and ticket sales,” Maggard said.
As for the football season that ended with a 23-16 loss to Houston in the Independence Bowl, Maggard said he was encouraged greatly by the team’s strong finish.
“I’m encouraged,” he said. “The second half of the season showed me that we got better in all areas. I know that locker room is very, very supportive of our head football coach and the coaching staff.
“At the end of the day, I have unbelievable faith in Mike Desormeaux as our head football coach. I get to see the day-in, day-out on what he’s about and his leadership.”
Like many fans, Maggard said he has the fight the temptation of the week-to-week emotional roller coaster.
“We knew it wasn’t the same team,” Maggard said. “The players knew it wasn’t the same team. Like a lot of people, I can allow myself to get caught up into the week by week by week outcomes, as opposed to seeing how everything plays out.
“We lost a lot of student-athletes between the portal, graduation, the draft and some academic issues. Also, I think there were times where we didn’t catch a break this year when last year, maybe we did.”