The No. 25-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ softball team clearly displayed it's not as vulnerable as some thought with a weekend sweep of James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
On Sunday, the pitching was solid and some late offense resulted in a 6-2 victory.
The Cajuns improved to 26-10 overall and 8-1 in league play, while the Dukes dropped to 20-10 and 5-4.
Kandra Lamb picked up the win in relief. In 3.2 innings, the senior right-hander allowed no runs on one hit, one walk and struck out six.
Meghan Schorman was the starting pitcher. She gave up two runs on three hits and one walk and struck out four.
UL picked up a run in the first when Sophie Piskos doubled and scored on Laney Credeur’s double.
Piskos capped the scoring with a three-run seventh to help put Lamb in cruise control. Piskos led off the seventh with a solo home run to center. She finished 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Alexa Langeliers contributed a two-run home run in the seventh. Langeliers went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs. Credeur finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Cajuns trailed 2-1 after James Madison's Bella Henzler hit a solo homer in the fourth, but UL's Miyhia Davis singled and scored on a fielding error to tie it in the fifth. Lauren Allred then gave UL the lead for good with an RBI single.
The Cajuns will travel to Lake Charles to take on McNeese at 6 p.m. Tuesday.