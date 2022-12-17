Even five months later, it’s still a very difficult subject for Lance LeGendre to discuss.
Shortly before the UL Ragin’ Cajuns began preseason camp for the 2022 season, the former Warren Easton quarterback met with head coach Michael Desormeaux.
As far back as he can remember, LeGendre dreamed of playing quarterback in the NFL. Besides the glory of the position, it was a means to a better way of life for him and his family.
After UL’s spring season, LeGendre was still planning to “be the starting quarterback, or competing for the job and getting proper reps to compete.”
And yet, the message in this meeting pierced his very soul.
There was a new plan. Desormeaux’s idea was moving LeGendre to wide receiver.
Didn’t they know he was a quarterback? It was his identity. It’s what he’s always been.
Didn’t they see the Netflix docuseries “QB1: Beyond the Lights” from his high school days where he was the No. 9-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation?
“I’m still kind of dealing with it, but I’m at a point where if the team needs me to do this, that’s what I’m going to do,” LeGendre said in a press conference Friday in preparation of Friday’s 2 p.m. Independence Day showdown with Houston in Shreveport.
While he’s been practicing at wide receiver since August, it’s apparent the transition for LeGendre is much deeper and more complicated than simply learning a new position.
“It was heavy on my heart,” he admitted. “It was heavy. It wasn’t easy. I’m still going through it today. You just have to find a way to keep a smile on your face and get through those days, and just accept your role.”
Sure, the move broke his heart. Sure, it took every ounce of maturity he could muster up to accept.
The redshirt sophomore said he didn’t even bother seeking the counsel of those he respected before relenting.
As anguishing as it was, what choice did he really have?
“To be very honest and transparent, it’s my situation at home, right?” LeGendre said. “If I stop here right now, I’ll feel like a waste - mad and emotional because I’m not where I thought I was going to be.”
He’d learned enough lessons in football to know giving up wasn’t a good option.
“Obviously, I’m at ‘X’ now and I’m on a different road,” LeGendre said. “I’m still going to maximize this opportunity. I’m still on scholarship, still getting my school paid for. So still want to have those benefits and maximize them and see what I can do with them. I didn’t want to stop.”
So he pressed on.
Initially, this actual new task didn't seem all that complicated. He ran a few routes as a sophomore in high school and obviously ran many as a kid growing up in New Orleans.
"I did a lot of that coming up in poverty, just going outside every day and play pole to pole in the street," he said. "So I just kind of transitioned street ball to on the field. The receiving stuff came naturally."
He went to the wide receiver room instead and paid attention to everything he could in hopes of making the best of this new path, no matter how strange it felt … and still does.
“I told coach Des that I was able to impact the game for him in any way that he wanted me to impact it,” LeGendre said. “When I got the opportunity when he informed me on that, I just went with it.”
Naturally, his time at quarterback helped with understanding the plays and the receivers' primary duties, but mastering the technical side of his new position took time.
"I just had to figure out how many steps to go, when to break, what leverage to use … those are the things I had to fine tune," he said. "As far as the mental side, knowing the plays and knowing where to go, I was on top of that."
His new position coach and offensive coordinator Tim Leger helped.
“When I first came in the room, I felt accepted,” LeGendre said. “It felt off at first, a QB coming to the receiver room and learning how these guys cope and learning what these guys go through on a day-to-day basis – seeing a new world.
“Coach Leger kind of help me with all that and he’s still guiding me to this day. I feel like we’ve been talking since August and we’ve built a firm relationship. I see him coaching me for a long.”
His new colleagues helped a bunch as well.
“All those guys in the room gave me tips,” LeGendre said. “Throughout the day, I can learn something from those guys by just watching them. I watch those guys and see what I could steal from them and add to my toolbox. The good thing about is they’re not stingy. They’re always sharing things with me that can benefit my role in this offense.”
They were impressed.
“I feel like he’s progressing,” wide receiver Errol Rogers said. “His moves at the line, you wouldn’t even expect him to do that, because he was at QB. He’s killing guys at the line with moves. He’s telling us, ‘I just picked that up from you.’
“He’s going up in the air and catching one-handed passes over people and running good routes. It’s really impressive.”
Not many, though, were really surprised.
“I already knew he was going to be a very talented athlete, no matter where he plays,” redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron Whitfield said. “He’s just that type of guy. He can play any position and he can excel at any position.”
The description of “freak athlete” for the 6-foot-2, 223-pound receiver is readily used by everyone, even LeGendre himself.
“I’m a freakish athlete, right?,” he said Friday. “So I was able to adjust quickly, learn everything on the fly and just lining up … just going out there running go balls.”
For any other player, such a statement wouldn’t sound right. After all, LeGendre didn’t actually produce much as Maryland quarterback before transferring to UL.
He completed 11 of 14 passes for 91 yards before Taulia Tagovailoa transferred from Alabama and essentially forced him out.
So far with the Cajuns, he’s 0-for-1 passing, rushed twice for 13 yards and caught eight passes for 109 yards and a score.
But bring LeGendre’s name up to any teammate or coach and they just giggle about the possibilities.
“He has really picked up the receiver play at a much faster rate than any of us thought,” tight ends coach Jorge Munoz said earlier this season. “He’s got a chance now to be one of the best receivers that has ever come out of this place, just because of his athletic ability. He can run, he can put his foot in the ground, he’s got great hands, play strength, change of direction.
“He understands the offense and he understands defenses. He’s just getting used to playing that spot at a full-speed rate on every single snap. Once he can get to that level, I think we’re going to see him boom and climb to be one of the best receivers to come through this place … at least he has it athletically.”
The first actual glimpse of such lofty words came in UL’s regular-season finale against Texas State when he caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
“I was like, ‘Man, I see myself doing this. I can do this. I can impact the team,’” LeGendre said. “I was able to visualize that as I was in the game, so I was like, ‘I’m going to go with the move, I’m going to go with the move.’”
It was the first time LeGendre actually saw evidence of Desormeaux’s vision for him with the Cajuns .. and hopefully beyond that.
"I want to show the world something, a new me," he said. " \Obviously, I’m closing off the QB world and I’m transitioning to receiver. I’ve got a lot to show the world."
Desormeaux's grand long-term plan going back to that earth-shattering preseason meeting was wide receiver, Wildcat quarterback and return specialist are actually LeGendre’s route to stardom, not his longstanding concept of QB1.
“That guy’s been through a lot – a lot of ups and downs before he got here and since he’s been here,” Desormeaux said. “Through it all, he’s struggled through it a little bit. There’s been a lot of conversations and just kind of telling him to keep going, and he’s trusted us and he’s done that.
“I was so fired up for him with the way he played (at Texas State). The guy’s got tremendous potential. He’s going to be a superstar here. He’s just got to keep growing, keep learning and stick to it. He’s going to be special.”
Finally, there was evidence to allow LeGendre to find peace through this transformation.
“What coach Des says, he’s not lying,” LeGendre said. “I am that type of player. I kind of told him that when we started talking before the transition, what kind of impact I can have on the team. I’m glad he got a chance to see that and I’m glad I got a chance to display that. Now he can make the proper decisions from there.”
The Texas State performance may have been a start, but Friday’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport offers LeGendre an even greater chance to shine.
Michael Jefferson opted out to begin his NFL quest and Dontae Fleming entered the transfer portal after the regular season ended.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to display my talent,” he observed. “Obviously, MJ was able to go to the NFL and try to compete there. Now that I’ve got the proper reps, it’s a platform for me to showcase myself.”
By Christmas Day, perhaps LeGendre's greatest gift will be the clarity he's been desperately searching for.
“It’s still not easy to this day,” he offered. “I’m still finding ways to cope and just accept my role, but I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to do it for the betterment of the team, for the betterment of myself and if God had this plan for me, I’m willing to do it.”