When Sophie Piskos walked to the plate as a pinch-hitter with two outs and one on in the bottom of the sixth innings, things weren’t looking good for the No. 25-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
They were trailing 2-1 and only had three hits on the night.
It looked even worse when Piskos hit a 3-0 pitch sky high on the infield.
But one pitch after that pop up narrowly escaped the glove of Texas State first baseman JJ Smith against the dugout, Piskos completely changed the mood at Lamson Park with a dramatic two-run home run to lift the Cajuns to a 4-2 win over Texas State on Saturday.
“I think it was a drop ball and I was just too inside of it,” Piskos said of the last two pitches she saw. “I was like, ‘Alright, she shows I’m going to swing.’ She faced me last year and they know I’m going to swing. I knew locking in, if it’s anywhere in my box, I’m swing for it. I’m going to it.
“I got that ball right on the sweet spot on my bat. Once I knew it hit that, I was like, ‘It’s gone’ and it felt good. I had to get that for my team.”
UL’s prospects of winning got even better when pinch-hitter Taylor Roman followed that with a line drive home run to left for a two-run cushion.
“It felt incredible,” Roman said of the homer. “That is the reason why I play softball. I felt the energy that Sophie gave off. I felt it come to me. She seeing that smile, I was loose after that.”
UL coach Gerry Glasco could only smile after the job his two pinch-hitters did.
“I think the wind helped blow it a little bit too,” Glasco said of the Piskos at-bat. “The reason she’s up there is because she can hit and she’s clutch. We got a break there that she hit it just far enough to where they couldn’t catch it.”
The late-game heroics pushed the Cajuns to 32-12 overall and 13-1 in league play, while the Bobcats dropped to 26-17-1 and 6-6-1.
The win earned UL’s 78th consecutive Sun Belt series win heading into Sunday’s noon series finale at Lamson Park.
“That’s what Taylor does,” Glasco said of Roman’s home run. “She was out for a couple weeks and we just got her back. She’s had a really good week of batting practice and I’ve been noticing, thinking ‘We’re going to get her in there when we need a bomb and see what she can do.’”
The game couldn’t have started any worse for the Cajuns with a two-base throwing error on Texas State leadoff batter Ciara Trahan.
One batter later, Hannah Earls singled up the middle for an RBI and one sacrifice bunt after that, Anna Jones doubled to left for a quick 2-0 lead for the visitors.
UL starting pitcher Sam Landry actually pitched very well after that. The Bobcats didn’t send more than three to the plate again until the fifth, but Landry stranded the leadoff single at second base.
In 5.1 innings, Landry allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
The sophomore right-hander entered the game with an 0.93 ERA in her previous six outings, spanning 22.2 innings.
“We started with an error and she did get one important hit there, but she pitched great,” Glasco said. “She gave us six innings and one earned run, that’s all you can ask.”
Meanwhile, Texas State starting pitcher Tori McCann also had plenty of success in the circle. The Cajuns stranded two runners in the first, but didn’t get two on base again until the fourth.
In that frame, Lauren Allred led off with a home run to rightcenter. A one-out hit batsman by Victoria Valdez reached second base with two outs, but a lineup drive to first ended that threat.
Landry exited the game after walking two with one out in the sixth inning in favor of Kandra Lamb.
After stranding those two baserunners, Lamb retired the side in order in the seventh to nail down the win and improve her record to 5-1 on the season.
“We get the pressure off us,” Glasco said. “We don’t have to go into game three with that streak on the line tomorrow and thinking about that and we don’t have to go home and sleep through that loss, because there wouldn’t have been a lot of sleep going on
“It would have a really tough loss to lay your head on your pillow on.”