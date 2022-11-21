When former Hammond High safety Tyrone Lewis decided it was time to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Kansas State, his best option to continue his career came quickly to mind.
And once Lewis joined UL’s roster prior to the 2021 season, he didn’t waste any time drowning himself in all thing Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I remember last year in fall camp, we’re stacked up at safety and he just got in here and during fall camp, we’d have to run him out of the film room at night,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We were like, ‘Dude, we’ve got curfew. You’ve got to go.’”
At that time, the Cajuns were loaded at safety with Percy Butler and Cam Solomon in addition to this year’s starters Bralen Trahan and Kam Pedescleaux.
The Cajuns were one of his final five coming out of high school, before Lewis selected Kansas State, where he spent two seasons.
“The coaches that were here, they were recruited me out of high school, so I had a good feel on the guys, even coach (defensive coordinator LaMar) Morgan,” Lewis said. “Coach Nape (Billy Napier) and the safety coaches and coach Morgan coming back, that was a plus.”
Upon arrival, Lewis was well aware of UL’s depth chart at safety. He had done his own scouting and was thoroughly impressed.
“He was that guy for sure,” Lewis said of Butler. “With Percy, special teams as a safety … he was one of the guys I really looked up to coming from K-State. When I was at K-State, when I was entering the transfer portal, he was one of the guys I saw moving around. This guy’s fast. He’s flying around.”
Sure he wanted playing time, but he also didn’t want a lack of commitment to be the reason he lacked time on the field.
“I used that year to try to get ahead and get under those guys wings,” Lewis said. “Even Bralen and Kam Pedescleaux, I tried to get under those guys wings that year, so I wanted to watch as much film as I could the previous year before I came. I really tried to get in my playbook and get ahead of things.”
Now that Lewis is getting regular playing time as a rotational reserve, it’s paid off.
“Most definitely,” Lewis said. “It’s gone how I hope it was going to go. I’m still progressing and trying to get better.”
Lewis has 32 tackles on the season and was the second-leading tackler for the Cajuns in Saturday’s loss at Florida State with nine stops.
Adding to that preparation is a comfort level this season with the Cajuns.
“Communicating, that was something that really sparked up,” Lewis said. “When I was at K-State, I wasn’t really verbal, speaking out and stuff like that. Flying around, I’m more comfortable doing that now.”
Another integral part of Lewis achieving his overall goal of being a starter soon is learning the entire defense.
“Really, I would say learning the play book even more in all four phases … learning DL, LBs, corners even my position,” he said. “I feel like I can do that better and that’s something that can separate me from others.”
During practice sessions this season, Lewis has been preparing for both that week’s game and the future.
“So when we’re doing rotations, I just get behind him (Trahan) and see what he sees on the defense or looking at the offense,” Lewis explained. “And making sure that I’m making the communication that he’s making as well.”
Throughout the season, it doesn’t take very close examination to see what Lewis can learn from his safety colleagues.
“With Bralen, he’s a ballhawk guy,” Lewis said. “He’s like a field general. With him, I try to read the keys on the offensive scheme and try to look at things from his perspective. When it’s a motion, what we do as far as communicating.
“Guys like Kam P, he’s like a tough guy. I know people say he’s small, but me personally, I feel like he’s one of the toughest guys on our defense. I try to take after him and I try to take after Bralen Trahan.”
Likewise, Trahan has noticed the progress of the primary safeties expected to fill in when he leaves – particularly Lewis and Tyree Skipper.
“It all started in summer workouts,” Trahan said. “I told those guys, ‘How are y’all going to lead this secondary when I’m gone?’ I just think it’s a very talented group, younger guys but they don’t have that much experience on the field.
“Skipper and Lewis are definitely getting some playing time this year and that’s only going to help them. I think both of those guys are very talented. When they put it together, they can be a dominant safety group.”
In addition to his teammates, Lewis is a longtime admirer of NFL safety Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals.
“Budda Baker, that’s my guy,” Lewis said. “I love Budda Baker. He wears No. 3 for the Cardinals. I wear No. 3 right now. I really try to mimic my game after him, as far as the flying around and communicating. He’s the safety in the NFL that I look up to for real.”