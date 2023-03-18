UL baseball coach Matt Deggs referred to the bottom of the first inning Friday as “a feeding frenzy.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns (12-6, 1-0) scored seven runs in the first inning and routed Arkansas State 15-4 at Russo Park. The Red Wolves (7-8, 0-1) committed a pair of errors in the inning and several miscues trying to pick Cajuns off the bases.
“You have to enjoy those times,” Deggs said. “When you can get the game spinning like that, it’s fun. This team is capable of things like that. We can use our legs and create some chaos out there.”
The Cajuns' big first inning allowed senior pitcher Jake Hammond to ease his mind and made his job a lot easier. Hammond had his best outing of the year — seven innings, zero earned runs and 10 strikeouts.
“It was electric in the first,” said Hammond. “We spun them out of control, and I knew my job was going to be pitching with that lead. I knew I could get some guys to roll over and miss a few bats. It was a great night."
Hammond said the key to taking the mound after a huge first inning offensively was staying warm on a cold evening. Deggs said the runs in the first were nice, but the entire tone was set by Hammond.
“Jake is tough to hit,” Deggs said. “Everything is either running or cutting, and he can command that cutter extremely well. He pitched extremely well through the seventh tonight.”
The Cajuns also an offensive outburst in the eighth inning, when they scored six runs including a pinch-hit grand slam from sophomore Conor Higgs — his first home run of the season. Higgs said his grand slam was a shot in the arm to a long game with a big lead.
“It felt great to bring energy back to the dugout,” Higgs said. “It can drag out a little in long games like that. It was great to be able to do something to try to contribute to the team.”
Deggs said the combination of Ben Robichaux and Kyle DeBarge at the top of the lineup Friday was something he liked. The duo went 4-for-8, and Deggs said the entire lineup — which registered 14 hits — did what he has been wanting to see all season.
“The Robi-Debo combination up top was excellent,” Deggs said. “Robi is so hard to pitch to, and I liked that lineup tonight. We were relentless one through nine, and we kept coming. Conor got his first home run; three or four freshmen had hits tonight. It was tremendous."