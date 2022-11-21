The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are too focused on the game at hand to concern themselves with past success against their opponent Saturday, Texas State.
The truth, though, is Texas State has never really come close to beating the Cajuns in nine tries since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2013.
The narrowest outcome was UL’s 44-34 win two years ago in San Marcos in a game the Cajuns led 44-27 before a late Bobcats score.
“Us talking about win streaks hadn’t worked too good this year,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
“For us, those guys don’t care about what’s happened in the past and our kids don’t either. It’s two new teams; two totally different teams. Every time you get a chance to go out there, it’s us against them. It’s nothing more than that.”
At the same time, the Cajuns’ first-year coach reminded all listening that the Bobcats have played more competitively than their 4-7 record shows.
In the past six weeks, Texas State beat Appalachian State 36-24 and Arkansas State 16-13 at home.
In their other four games, the Bobcats led in the fourth quarter of three times: a 17-14 loss at Troy, a 20-14 home loss to Southern Miss and a 31-30 road loss to UL-Monroe.
“We’re playing a Texas State team that the second half of the season has played really good football,” Desormeaux said. “It’s going to be one of those deals, man. It’s going to be a Sun Belt West game. You’ve got to prepare well to have a chance to win. You’ve got to play team football. We’re going to work hard this week to make sure we go out there and do that and get our kids another game.”
The biggest issue in UL’s pursuit of a sixth win is its quarterback situation. Original starter Chandler Fields is back as the starter after Ben Wooldridge’s season-ending knee injury in practice last week.
Fields was 19 of 36 for 159 yards and a touchdown in the 49-17 loss to Florida State.
“I thought the whole game he made good decisions in the RPO game,” Desormeaux said. “They did a lot of things where they added safeties to the box and safety pressures, and he did a good job of getting the ball out in the loaded boxes.
“In the first half — or maybe quarter and a half — I thought he kind of overshot it, overthrew it; probably nerves, excitement, all that stuff. Then he started dropping them in there pretty good.”
Desormeaux said Wooldridge hasn’t packed it in despite the injury.
The day after the injury, he visited Desormeaux and expressed the desire to stay connected with the team.
“Ben told me, ‘Coach, I still want to be a part of this season. I want to be a leader on this team. I feel like I need to be a part of it,” Desormeaux told. “Which, obviously he is. You can see in the way our team responds to him that he is.
“We had multiple players on the team that asked me if Ben could travel with us to Florida State. That’s how much he means to the team, and certainly we were already doing that.”
The next day in practice, Wooldridge was the first guy there with a pen and notebook.
“The guy’s a natural leader and our team responds to him,” Desormeaux said. “Certainly we miss him. Not just the stuff he does on the field, but you just miss his presence a little bit. He was good for us in the game. On the sideline with Chandler, he was great. He’s got the call sheet. He’s going back on the sideline, he’s sitting down with Chandler.
“He was really good for Chandler. I can’t say enough how much I think about that guy.”
As for other injuries heading into Saturday’s game at Texas State, both linebacker AJ Riley and cornerback Caleb Anderson were unable to finish against Florida State and right tackle Carlos Rubio didn’t start.
All are considered questionable for Saturday’s game.
“For the most part, we came out of it pretty good, which is always a plus, especially when the game doesn’t go the way you want it to — not add injury to insult there,” Desormeaux said.