The UL Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t making the trip to Tallahassee, Florida, to meet No. 19-ranked Florida State with fear in their hearts.
“You go out there and try to get a win,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Regardless of the logo or conference, that’s the way you approach it. That’s the way you treat it.
“Our kids know the kind of team we can be when we put it all together, and we’re going to go try to put it all together this week.”
The toughest part for the Cajuns (5-5) is executing at a high enough level to cool off the red-hot Seminoles (7-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.
“To win so we can get into a bowl game, so we can win the week after and win the bowl game and finish on a good note,” sophomore defensive tackle Sonny Hazard said about the Cajuns' goals.
The Seminoles are riding a three-game winning streak in which they have outscored their opponents 124-22.
“They’re all important, but I think for our kids, sometimes these games are little bit more exciting just to get to go play in that environment, just to get to go play against a team like this,” Desormeaux said. “It helps they’re in the Top 25 and they’re playing really good football right now.”
It starts with dangerous junior quarterback Jordan Travis, who has thrown for 2,414 yards with 20 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
“The biggest thing with Jordan is keeping him in the pocket,” UL senior safety Bralen Trahan said. “That’s where he’s been hurting folks, getting out of the pocket, throwing it and running it.”
There’s a dominating rushing attack as well, eclipsing the 200-yard mark in five straight games for the first time since 1995. Trey Benson (105-774, 5 TDs) leads the way.
“They’ve got a very big group — all over 300 except for the senior,” Hazard said of Florida State's offensive line. “They do a lot of zone blocking and gap scheme, a lot of pulling. It’s like a lot of the teams that we’ve seen this year.”
The towering figure among the receivers is 6-foot-7 Johnny Wilson (33-649, 5 TDs).
“Yeah, they’ve got a monster out there with a 6-7 guy and they use him really well,” Desormeaux said. “That’s always a concern. You’ve got to try to match up the best you can with it. Certainly, we don’t have a 6-7 corner to stick out there.”
The problem with dealing with the Seminoles is they’re balanced. Not only is the offense explosive, but the defense is No. 2 nationally in pass defense by giving up only 138 yards rushing a game.
“You play a lot of D-lines that have one guy that you like, that’s pretty special,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve got some real guys up there that win one-on-ones in the pass game and the run game.
“I think their team speed is outstanding. These guys can run.”
UL’s offense also has run the ball well lately with two straight 200-yard rushing performances.
“With these guys they’ve got, you can’t drop back and throw the ball 50 times," Desormeaux said. "They cover well, but they rush the passer really well. We’ve got to establish the run.”
The problem is in addition to the defensive front, Florida State's safeties also are top-notch.
“Their two safeties, those guys are probably the best two open-field tacklers I’ve maybe ever seen in seven years of being here as a coach,” Desormeaux said. “They don’t miss back there.”
The good news is UL’s offense has displayed more consistency lately, led by wide receiver Michael Jefferson (39-669, 6 TDs).
“I feel like we’re really starting to jell, especially these last few weeks or so. I feel like the timing with the quarterbacks and wide receivers is getting better as each game goes on, and the O-line is just playing great right now,” wide receiver Peter LeBlanc said. “We’re coming around at the perfect time — late in the season where we can get a bowl. It’s exciting.”
Nothing would ease the pain of some of UL’s frustrating losses more than a second upset of a Power Five program in the past three seasons.
“We talked about trying to do something at the end of this year that would be special that we would remember; something that was going to be significant that would make the adversity that we went through meaningful and make it something we’re all proud of,” Desormeaux said.