After a frustrating 5-4 road loss to Southeastern on Wednesday, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns return to Sun Belt Conference play with a three-game weekend series against Troy at Russo Park.
The series begins at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. Saturday game and 1 p.m. in the Sunday finale.
On one hand, the visiting Trojans are chasing the Cajuns.
On the other, the opposite is also true.
Troy (23-11, 6-6) is currently tied for seventh place in the Sun Belt standings with Texas State and Georgia Southern, while the Cajuns (24-10, 9-3) are tied for first place with Old Dominion.
On the RPI front, though, the Trojans enter the weekend No. 46, while UL slipped to 69 after the loss to Southeastern.
UL coach Matt Deggs said there are no guarantees in the Sun Belt so far this season.
“All you have to do is look at the scores – anybody can beat anybody,” he said. “You can’t compare scores in this league and that’s the way it should be.
“But yeah, we’re right where we need to be and where we’ve worked to be. Would I like to see us have 10 wins right now? Most definitely, but we have an opportunity for that this weekend at the halfway point.”
Not as if the Cajuns need any extra motivation with Troy in town after getting sweep at Troy to open Sun Belt play a year ago – losing 7-1, 4-3 and 8-3.
“Oh yeah, look at what they did to us a year ago … credit them, they swept us over there,” Deggs said. “Everybody in that clubhouse, knows who Troy is and what they’re all about.”
Friday’s night pitching matchup is expected to be Jake Hammond (3-2, 3.40) against right-hander Brady Fuller (2-3, 5.93 ERA, 44 IP, 51 H, 12 BB, 51 K).
Saturday’s matchup is Jackson Nezuh (5-1, 7.19) for UL against another right-hander in Grayson Stewart (3-2, 3.76, 40.2 IP, 45 H, 11 BB, 41 K).
The Cajuns plan to start Blake McGehee (1-0, 0.68, 13.1 IP) Sunday, while Troy is undecided.
Troy is led offensively by William Sullivan (.368, 14 HRs, 34 RBIs), Kyle Mock (.316, 6 HRs, 23 RBIs), Ethan Kavanagh (.311, 24 RBIs) and Shane Lewis (.308, 15 HRs, 49 RBIs).
Offensively, the Cajuns appear close to get the Max Marusak (.197, 4 HRs, 14 RBIs, 11 SBs) they expected before the season after his recent surge at the plate.
“We’ve worked hand in hand,” Deggs said of being patient with Marusak. “I’ve stood by him and he’s trusted in me. The cool part about baseball, which makes it unique, he can focus on his defense and he’s changed games with his defense. If Max goes off, we’re all going to go off and he knows that.
“Boy, if this kid finishes the season living up to his potential, what a story that would be, because the potential is sky high.”
UL also may be closer to getting starting shortstop Kyle DeBarge back. He returned to the field for the first time in two weeks as a pinch-runner Wednesday.
His replacement John Taylor (.317, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs) flourished in his absence, and he largely credits DeBarge.
“I’ve never been much of a shortstop, but coming here, since the first day I got here, DeBo has really taken me under his swing,” Taylor said. “Although he’s younger guy, he’s really just taught me a lot at that position. He doesn’t even have to say anything.
“I can just watch him and the mannerisms, just the way he plays, his mentality, he has just really taught me how to play the infield a lot better.”
While DeBarge’s bat has been missing, Taylor said his dugout presence was never missed.
“He’s going to be back soon,” Taylor said. “That’s going to be a huge addition to our lineup. Even if he’s out, he’s just been the most electric supporter. He’s always on the front of that dugout cheering us on.”