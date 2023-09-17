BIRMINGHAM, Ala. UL starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge entered Saturday’s road game at UAB without his top running back in Dre’lyn Washington and No. 1 target at wide receiver Rob Williams due to injuries.
In fact, starting right tackle George Jackson wasn’t available either.
Then Wooldridge himself left the game with 10:30 to go in the first quarter during the Cajuns’ first offensive possession with a foot injury.
“It’s not his knee,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of Wooldridge’s injury after the Cajuns’ 41-21 win.
Wooldridge suffered a knee injury that required surgery last November, but was ready for the start of August camp and Wooldridge has run effectively over UL’s first two games this season.
Wooldridge got sacked on UL’s second play from scrimmage and then didn’t get up after throwing an incomplete pass on the next play.
He spent the rest of the game with a boot on crutches on the sidelines.
“The X-rays are negative,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to MRI and do every possible thing we can. He couldn’t put any pressure on it at all. We’re not really sure what it is, but we’re praying for the best.”
In other injury news, James Ohonba started at right tackle in place of Jackson and Quinton Williams got his first action of the season as well in that spot.
Targeting flag
UL’s defense was very aggressive during Saturday’s dominating win in Alabama.
On one play in particular, though, the officials ruled Cajuns’ safety Courtline Flowers was too aggressive. On the second play of UAB’s drive that began with 5:46 left in the third quarter and the Cajuns leading 27-0, Flowers tackled UAB tight end Bryce Damous as he ran after a catch on a 21-yard gain.
After reviewing the play, the officials didn’t overturn the flag on the field, resulting in Flowers being ejected. That also means Flowers can’t play the first half of the Cajuns’ home game against Buffalo on Saturday.
“No, not at all,” Desormeaux asked if he agreed with the ruling. “I guess that’s why they get paid to officiate and I get paid to coach.”
One of the few things that didn’t go well for the Cajuns in Saturday’s win was how sloppy things got late trying to run out the clock. A potential 41-3 turned into a 41-21 win because of turnover and poor pass defense.
Without Flowers, that depth will be tested against Buffalo.
“No, you got to get the next guy ready to play,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got guys who are capable. We didn’t play well at the end of the game right there, but they’re going to have to play well in the first half until he can come back.
“The way we practice, these guys all get plenty of reps, so they need to be able to go in there and operate.”
Some sloppiness
Most of Saturday’s game was great for the Cajuns, but there will still be plenty for UL’s coaching staff to focus on in film study sessions.
For one, the Cajuns got eight more penalties for 65 yards. Also, the Cajuns fumbled the ball five times – losing two – and threw an interception that was almost returned for a touchdown.
“I’m not happy about the end of it,” Desormeaux said. “I’ll get into all of that later. I’ll cover that with our team.”
Perhaps the worst part of it came in the third quarter. Facing a first-and-31 from their own 15 after UAB coach Trent Dilfer got an unsportsmanlike flag arguing a holding call, the Cajuns allowed the Blazers to escape that jam with a late-hit personal foul of their own.