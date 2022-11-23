DALLAS – Don’t look now, but the 2022-23 UL men’s basketball team is showing a strong sense for the dramatic during its 5-0 start to the season.
Not to mention being extremely resilient.
On Tuesday, coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns overcome a 10-point deficit in the second half and a three-point climb in the extra session to claim a 76-72 overtime win over the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
The Cajuns will next travel to Drake in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
It was the second straight win over a quality opponent in which UL trailed for most of the game and still found a way to win in the end.
SMU led for 28:19 of the game compared to 10:04 for the Cajuns.
Jordan Brown continued his hot start to the season with 26 points and eight rebounds.
Greg Williams stepped up big once again with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals.
UL also showed it can win without one of its top players not having a big game for the second straight night. Terence Lewis had six points, seven rebounds and two steals.
A four-point halftime deficit became 10 four minutes into the second half, but the Cajuns didn’t flinch.
A Brown hook shot with 8:00 left tied the game at 53-all, but UL’s uphill climb wasn’t over there.
Zach Nutall built SMU’s lead back to five at 60-55 three minutes later, only for Williams to respond with a 3-pointer at 4:23 to narrow that gap to 60-59.
Ironically, it was SMU needing to force overtime when Zhuric Phelps’ three-point play with 24 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 67-all.
In overtime, Nutall’s 3 still had the Mustangs leading 72-69 with 2:24 left, but the Cajuns got a Williams bucket with 1:14 left and two key free throws from Brown gave UL the lead for good with 41 seconds left.
The Cajuns outrebounded SMU 47-44 and had an advantage off the bench 19-5 – which hadn’t been the case so far this season.
UL shot 41.9% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point land and only shot 7-of-13 at the free throw line.
On the other side, though, SMU likely lost the game because it only made eight free throws out of 17 attempts.
.