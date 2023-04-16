Sunday's UL softball game didn’t have the late-game drama Saturday evening produced, but coach Gerry Glasco likes it better that way.
“We just wanted to get Game 3 and get the sweep,” Glasco said. “When you look at the conference, we’re 14-1 and the biggest thing is we now have a sweep over South Alabama and Texas State — teams I had second and third in the conference in my preseason votes.”
The No. 25-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns swift handling of Texas State in their 7-0 win Sunday at Lamson Park took all the pressure off.
The shutout victory wrapped up the weekend sweep of Texas State that improved the Cajuns to 33-12 overall and 14-1 in Sun Belt play. Texas State fell to 26-18-1 and 6-7-1.
“Hopefully, we’ve got some maturity as the season has gone on,” Glasco said. "You’ve had a tough schedule and taken on 12 losses, so you hope that’s 12 good lessons you’ve learned. You hope that all brings maturity.”
UL remains in sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt race — 1 1/2 games over Marshall and three games on third-place South Alabama.
The Cajuns will host Southeastern at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“It felt great,” said UL center fielder Mihyia Davis, who was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. “I think this was good for our team. We really needed this.”
UL’s pitching ruled the day. Starter Meghan Schorman didn’t last long enough to get the win, but still pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings.
She allowed baserunners in every inning, but only two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
Sam Landry relieved her with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth and didn’t allow a baserunner the rest of the way to improve to 13-4 on the season.
“Landry is just lights out right now,” Glasco said. “I feel like we’ve seen a phenomenal jump in her in her sophomore year, which is what you should expect and what you’d hope for, but you don’t always get it.
“It’s very easy to see the improvement in her drop ball and her changeup is right back like it was last year now.”
The only runner Landry allowed was a leadoff single by JJ Smith in the seventh, but she was thrown out by Mihyia Davis at second base trying to make it a double.
“It is fun,” Davis said of her seven assists this season. “I just enjoy it. I thought she was going to be at second, but Kramer (Eschete) in left field told me to throw her out because she was still halfway, so I threw the ball.”
Landry didn’t walk any and struck out six in 3 1/3 innings.
“I’m definitely feeling more comfortable,” Landry said. “Our lineups are kind of settling in a little bit more, so you know what to expect when you come into the game. I know my role on this team. I know I’ve got to have my teammates’ back. I’m definitely in my groove right now.”
Landry said she’s more comfortable in the relief role this season.
“I just have a different outlook coming in relief," she said. "I love starting, but coming in, in relief, especially if it’s not your runners on, I’ve got to protect the pitcher in front of me, her ERA. I definitely feel like it’s more pressure, but you’re able to help your teammates out a lot more and I love doing that.”
Offensively, the Cajuns got one run in the first and four more in the fourth and most of it was aided by sloppy Bobcats’ defense. UL’s two runs in the sixth came after two walks and Texas State’s fifth error.
Davis singled with one out in the third, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a fielding error.
In the fourth, Karly Heath led off with a single, scored on a hard grounder to third by Alexa Langeliers that was ruled an RBI double. Two more Texas State errors and a Davis RBI single got three more runs home for the five-run cushion.
“I was in a slump for a little bit,” Davis said. “It was hard, but I know my team needed me, so you just kind of have to get the job done.
“I think I’m back now. You just can’t get in your own head. You just have to keep going.”